കൊച്ചി|സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് സ്വര്‍ണവിലയില്‍ വര്‍ധന. ഗ്രാമിന് 145 രൂപയാണ് ഉയര്‍ന്നത്. 14450 രൂപയാണ് ഗ്രാമിന്റെ വില. ഒരു പവന്റെ വില 1,160 രൂപ വര്‍ധിച്ച് 1,15,600 രൂപയായി. കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം സ്വര്‍ണവിലയില്‍ ഇടിവ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയിരുന്നു.

സ്പോട്ട് ഗോള്‍ഡ് നിരക്കില്‍ ഇന്ന് വര്‍ധന രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി. 0.3 ശതമാനം ഉയര്‍ന്ന് 4,505.57 ഡോളറായി ഉയര്‍ന്നു. യുഎസ് ഗോള്‍ഡ് ഫ്യൂച്ചര്‍നിരക്കിലും ഇന്ന് വര്‍ധന രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. 0.1 ശതമാനം ഉയര്‍ന്ന് 4535.90 ഡോളറായി ഉയര്‍ന്നു.

Content Highlights:

Gold prices in Kerala witnessed a significant surge today with the price per gram rising by 145 rupees to reach 14450 rupees. Concurrently the price for a sovereign increased by 1160 rupees bringing the total rate to 115600 rupees. This sudden upward movement follows a period of decline recorded during the previous trading days. The domestic price hike directly reflects international market trends where spot gold prices gained 0.3 percent alongside a 0.1 percent rise in US gold futures.