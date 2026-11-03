മലപ്പുറം | 2027ലെ ഹജ്ജ് തീര്‍ഥാടനവുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട് സേവനമനുഷ്ഠിക്കുന്നതിനായി തിരഞ്ഞെടുക്കപ്പെട്ട സ്റ്റേറ്റ് ഹജ്ജ് ഇന്‍സ്പെക്ടര്‍മാരുടെ താത്കാലിക പട്ടിക പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചു.

അപേക്ഷകര്‍ക്ക് തങ്ങളുടെ പേര് വിവരങ്ങള്‍ സംസ്ഥാന ഹജ്ജ് കമ്മിറ്റിയുടെ ഔദ്യോഗിക വെബ്സൈറ്റ് ആയ tthps://keralahajcommttiee.org വഴി പരിശോധിക്കാം.

ഫോണ്‍: 0483 2710717, 0483 2717572.

Content Highlights:The provisional list for the selection of Haj Inspectors has been officially published. Applicants can verify their status and eligibility details through the official Haj Committee portal. Further steps and guidelines regarding the final selection process have also been detailed.