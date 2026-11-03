Connect with us

From the print

ഹജ്ജ് ഇന്‍സ്പെക്ടര്‍ പ്രൊവിഷനല്‍ ലിസ്റ്റ് പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചു

അപേക്ഷകര്‍ക്ക് തങ്ങളുടെ പേര് വിവരങ്ങള്‍ സംസ്ഥാന ഹജ്ജ് കമ്മിറ്റിയുടെ ഔദ്യോഗിക വെബ്സൈറ്റ് ആയ tthps://keralahajcommttiee.org വഴി പരിശോധിക്കാം. ഫോണ്‍: 0483 2710717, 0483 2717572.

Published

Nov 03, 2026 1:41 am |

Last Updated

Nov 03, 2026 1:41 am

മലപ്പുറം | 2027ലെ ഹജ്ജ് തീര്‍ഥാടനവുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട് സേവനമനുഷ്ഠിക്കുന്നതിനായി തിരഞ്ഞെടുക്കപ്പെട്ട സ്റ്റേറ്റ് ഹജ്ജ് ഇന്‍സ്പെക്ടര്‍മാരുടെ താത്കാലിക പട്ടിക പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചു.

അപേക്ഷകര്‍ക്ക് തങ്ങളുടെ പേര് വിവരങ്ങള്‍ സംസ്ഥാന ഹജ്ജ് കമ്മിറ്റിയുടെ ഔദ്യോഗിക വെബ്സൈറ്റ് ആയ tthps://keralahajcommttiee.org വഴി പരിശോധിക്കാം.

ഫോണ്‍: 0483 2710717, 0483 2717572.

Content Highlights:The provisional list for the selection of Haj Inspectors has been officially published. Applicants can verify their status and eligibility details through the official Haj Committee portal. Further steps and guidelines regarding the final selection process have also been detailed.

 

Related Topics:
---- facebook comment plugin here -----

Latest

From the print

ഇ ചലാന്‍ പിഴത്തുകയില്‍ 50 ശതമാനം ഇളവ്; ആംനസ്റ്റി പദ്ധതി ജനുവരി 31 വരെ

From the print

ഹജ്ജ് ഇന്‍സ്പെക്ടര്‍ പ്രൊവിഷനല്‍ ലിസ്റ്റ് പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചു

From the print

കാലടി സര്‍വകലാശാല:സസ്‌പെന്‍ഷന്‍ പിന്‍വലിക്കാന്‍ മാപ്പപേക്ഷ നല്‍കണം; മാപ്പ് പറയില്ലെന്ന് എസ് എഫ് ഐ

From the print

ബംഗാളില്‍ ക്രിസ്ത്യന്‍ പള്ളിക്കു നേരെ ആക്രമണം; ബിഷപിനെയും വൈദികരെയും മര്‍ദിച്ചു

Kerala

ദേശീയപാതയില്‍ ലോറിക്ക് പിന്നില്‍ ബൈക്കിടിച്ചു; തെയ്യം കാണാന്‍ പോവുകയായിരുന്ന രണ്ട് യുവാക്കള്‍ ദാരുണമായി മരിച്ചു

From the print

ഓര്‍മകളില്‍

From the print

സുന്നി വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ ബോർഡിന്റെ അമരക്കാരന്‍