കോഴിക്കോട്| കോഴിക്കോട് മെഡിക്കല്‍ കോളജില്‍ നിന്ന് ഹാഷിഷ് ഓയിലുമായി യുവതിയെ പിടികൂടി. c. പ്രസവ വാര്‍ഡില്‍ കൂട്ടിരിപ്പ് ജോലിക്കായി വന്നതാണ് യുവതി. വെളിച്ചെണ്ണ കുപ്പിക്ക് അകത്താണ് ഹാഷിഷ് ഓയില്‍ സൂക്ഷിച്ചിരുന്നത്.

യുവതിയെ സംശയം തോന്നിയ മറ്റുള്ളവര്‍ പോലീസിനെ വിവരം അറിയിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. തുടര്‍ന്ന് മെഡിക്കല്‍ കോളജ് പോലീസെത്തി യുവതിയെ കസ്റ്റഡിയിലെടുത്തു. ജയിലില്‍ കഴിയുന്ന ഭര്‍ത്താവിന് കൈമാറാനാണ് ഹാഷിഷ് ഓയിലെന്നാണ് യുവതി പോലീസ്‌ന് മൊഴി നല്‍കി.

Content Highlights:

A woman was arrested at Kozhikode Medical College with hashish oil hidden inside a coconut oil bottle. She had arrived under the guise of a bystander in the maternity ward. Police detained her after onlookers raised suspicions, and she confessed the contraband was intended for her jailed husband.