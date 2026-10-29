War — Luigi Pirandello

പത്താം ക്ലാസ്സിൽ പഠിക്കാനുള്ള War എന്ന ചെറുകഥയുടെ പ്രമേയം, യുദ്ധത്തിന്റെ ദുരന്തങ്ങൾ, മാതാപിതാക്കളുടെ വേദന, മനുഷ്യസ്നേഹം, സമാധാനത്തിന്റെ പ്രാധാന്യം എന്നിവയാണ്. പരീക്ഷക്ക് ചോദിക്കാൻ സാധ്യതയുള്ള മൂന്ന് പ്രധാന Discoursesകൾ ഇന്നത്തെ അക്ഷരത്തിൽ നിന്ന് മനസ്സിലാക്കാം.

കഥയുടെ മലയാള സംഗ്രഹം

ഒരു ട്രെയിൻ യാത്രയ്ക്കിടയിൽ കണ്ടുമുട്ടുന്ന ഏതാനും യാത്രക്കാരിലൂടെയാണ് കഥ വികസിക്കുന്നത്. യുദ്ധത്തിലേക്ക് മക്കളെ അയച്ച മാതാപിതാക്കളുടെ സംഭാഷണമാണ് കഥയുടെ കേന്ദ്രബിന്ദു. ഓരോരുത്തരും സ്വന്തം ദുഃഖം മറച്ചുവെച്ച് മക്കൾ രാജ്യത്തിനുവേണ്ടി ചെയ്യുന്ന ത്യാഗത്തെക്കുറിച്ച് അഭിമാനത്തോടെ സംസാരിക്കുന്നു. മകൻ യുദ്ധത്തിൽ മരിച്ചുപോയ ഒരു പിതാവ് തന്റെ ദുഃഖം നിയന്ത്രിച്ചുകൊണ്ട്, രാജ്യത്തിനുവേണ്ടി ജീവൻ ബലിയർപ്പിച്ച മകനെക്കുറിച്ച് അഭിമാനം പ്രകടിപ്പിക്കുന്നു. എന്നാൽ, കറുത്ത വസ്ത്രം ധരിച്ച ഒരു സ്ത്രീയുടെ നിശ്ശബ്ദ സാന്നിധ്യം ആ സംഭാഷണത്തിന് പുതിയൊരു മാനം നൽകുന്നു.

തന്റെ ഏക മകനും യുദ്ധത്തിലേക്ക് പോയിരിക്കുകയാണെന്ന് ആ സ്ത്രീ പറയുന്നു. മകൻ രാജ്യത്തിനുവേണ്ടി ജീവൻ ത്യജിച്ചാൽ അതിൽ അഭിമാനിക്കണമെന്ന് മറ്റുള്ളവർ പറയുമ്പോൾ, അവൾ ഒരു നിർണായകമായ ചോദ്യം ഉന്നയിക്കുന്നു: മകന്റെ ജീവൻ നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ടാൽ യഥാർഥത്തിൽ അഭിമാനിക്കാനാകുമോ? ഈ ചോദ്യം ആ പിതാവിന്റെ ആത്മവിശ്വാസത്തെ തകർക്കുന്നു. തന്റെ മകന്റെ മരണത്തെക്കുറിച്ച് സംസാരിക്കുമ്പോൾ അയാൾ നിയന്ത്രിച്ചുവെച്ചിരുന്ന വികാരങ്ങൾ അണപൊട്ടിയൊഴുകുകയും അയാൾ ഒരു കൊച്ചുകുട്ടിയെപ്പോലെ കരയുകയും ചെയ്യുന്നു.

 Question 1: Speech on Hiroshima Day

Luigi Pirandello’s story “War” shows how ordinary people suffer the most during wars. Write a short and inspiring speech to deliver at your school on August 6, Hiroshima Day.

 Question 2: Narrative

After witnessing the stout man’s breakdown on the train, a passenger shares the story with his children at home. Write the narration from the passenger’s point of view.

HIROSHIMA DAY SPEECH

Respected Headmistress, teachers and my dear friends,

A very good morning to everyone.

Today, we have gathered here to observe Hiroshima Day, a day that reminds us of the terrible consequences of war and the urgent need for peace. On August 6, 1945, an atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima, Japan. Thousands of innocent people lost their lives, and countless others suffered for years.

War does not merely destroy buildings and cities; it destroys families, dreams and human relationships. Luigi Pirandello’s short story *War* beautifully reveals the unbearable pain of parents who send their children to the battlefield. Behind every soldier stands a family waiting anxiously for their safe return.

As students, we must learn to replace hatred with understanding, violence with dialogue, and conflict with cooperation. Peace begins with our words, thoughts and actions.

Let us remember the victims of Hiroshima and work together to build a world where no child has to suffer because of war.

Let peace be our mission and humanity our guiding light.

Thank you. Have a peaceful day!

A JOURNEY THAT TOUCHED MY HEART

Hello, children! Today, I want to share a memorable incident from my train journey. It was an experience that taught me a valuable lesson about human emotions and the pain caused by war.

I was travelling on a train with several other passengers. As we began talking, I realised that almost everyone had a son fighting in the war. Each parent tried to hide their anxiety by speaking proudly about their son’s courage and sacrifice.

A stout man wearing a black coat told us that his son was going to the battlefield. He proudly declared that his son was ready to sacrifice his life for his country. He believed that he should feel proud rather than sad.

Suddenly, a quiet woman dressed in black asked him whether he would really feel proud if his son never returned. Her question deeply affected the man. He became silent, his face changed, and tears filled his eyes. At last, he broke down and cried like a child.

We sat there in silence, unable to comfort him. I realised that beneath words of courage and patriotism, there was a deep ocean of pain. Every parent on that train was carrying the same fear — the fear of losing a beloved child.

That journey taught me that no victory can compensate for the loss of a human life. War may make people speak of glory, but a parent’s heart longs only for the safe return of their child.

 Question 3: Diary Entry

In “War”, the woman in mourning dress feels deeply moved by the stout man’s sorrow for his lost son. Imagine you are that woman. Write a diary entry expressing your thoughts and emotions that night.

DIARY

6 August 2026, Thursday

9:00 p.m.

Today was one of the most emotional days of my life. During my train journey, I met several parents whose sons were fighting in the war. Each of them tried to hide their fear and sorrow behind words of courage and patriotism.

A stout man in a black coat spoke proudly about his son, who was going to the battlefield. He said that he would feel proud if his son sacrificed his life for his country. His words made me wonder how anyone could speak so bravely about losing a beloved child.

I could no longer remain silent. I asked him whether he would truly feel proud if his son never returned. Suddenly, his expression changed. He broke down and cried like a child. That moment touched my heart deeply.

I understood that his brave words had only hidden his unbearable pain. No parent can easily accept the loss of a child. I, too, know the agony of waiting for someone dear to return safely.

Tonight, my heart is heavy with sorrow. I wish the world could understand that patriotism need not mean celebrating the death of our loved ones. Every child deserves to live, dream and return home safely.

May the day come when no mother has to fear war and no family has to suffer such pain. I pray for peace and for the safe return of every soldier.

Content Highlights: Luigi Pirandello’s short story War explores the tragedy of conflict, parental agony, and the necessity of peace. Key SSLC exam questions including a Hiroshima Day speech, a train passenger narrative, and a diary entry offer essential study material for Class 10 students.