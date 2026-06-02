തിരുവനന്തപുരത്ത് വന്‍ ലഹരിവേട്ട; ബൈക്കില്‍ കടത്തിയ 10 കിലോ കഞ്ചാവ് പിടികൂടി

തിരുവനന്തപുരം| തിരുവനന്തപുരത്ത് വന്‍ ലഹരിവേട്ട. ബൈക്കില്‍ കടത്തിയ 10 കിലോ കഞ്ചാവ് പോലീസ് ഡാന്‍സാഫ് സംഘം പിടികൂടി. ഈഞ്ചക്കലില്‍ പുലര്‍ച്ചെയാണ് സംഭവം. കഞ്ചാവു കടത്തിയ രണ്ടുപേര്‍ പിടിയിലായി. ഇതില്‍ പ്രായപൂര്‍ത്തിയാകാത്ത ഒരാളും ഉള്‍പ്പെടുന്നു.

പുലര്‍ച്ചെ ഡാന്‍സാഫ് സംഘം നടത്തിയ പരിശോധനയിലാണ് കഞ്ചാവ് പിടികൂടിയത്. സംശയം തോന്നി തടഞ്ഞുനിര്‍ത്തി കൈവശമുള്ള ബാഗ് പരിശോധിച്ചപ്പോഴാണ് കഞ്ചാവ് കണ്ടെത്തിയത്. പ്രതികളെ ഫോര്‍ട്ട് പോലീസിന് കൈമാറിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.

സിറ്റി പോലീസ് കമ്മീഷണര്‍ കാര്‍ത്തികിന്റെ നിര്‍ദേശമനുസരിച്ച് ഇന്നലെ തൊട്ട് വ്യാപക പരിശോധന നടത്തി വരികയായിരുന്നു. ആഭ്യന്തരമന്ത്രി രമേശ് ചെന്നിത്തല പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച ഓപ്പറേഷന്‍ തൂഫാന്‍- നാര്‍കോ ഹണ്ട് പദ്ധതി ആരംഭിക്കുന്നതിന്റെ മുന്നൊരുക്കമായാണ് പരിശോധന.

Content Highlights:

The Thiruvananthapuram city police DANSAF team conducted a major anti-narcotics operation at Inchakkal, seizing ten kilograms of ganja being smuggled on a motorcycle. Two individuals, including a minor, were arrested during the early morning inspection after officials discovered the contraband hidden inside a bag. The suspects have been handed over to the Fort police station for further legal proceedings under the NDPS Act. This widespread crackdown was carried out following instructions from City Police Commissioner Karthik as a precursor to the newly announced state-wide anti-drug campaign, Operation Toofan: The Narco Hunt.