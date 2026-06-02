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നിയമസഭ ഡെപ്യൂട്ടി സ്പീക്കര്‍ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് ഇന്ന്

നിലവില്‍ നിയമസഭയില്‍ യുഡിഎഫ് മുന്നണിക്ക് വ്യക്തമായ ഭൂരിപക്ഷമുള്ളതിനാല്‍ ഷാനിമോള്‍ ഉസ്മാന്‍ വിജയിക്കാനാണ് സാധ്യത.

Published

Jun 02, 2026 9:04 am |

Last Updated

Jun 02, 2026 9:04 am

തിരുവനന്തപുരം| കേരള നിയമസഭാ ഡെപ്യൂട്ടി സ്പീക്കര്‍ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് ഇന്ന്. രാവിലെ 9 മണി മുതലാണ് വോട്ടെടുപ്പ്. യുഡിഎഫ് സ്ഥാനാര്‍ഥിയായി ഷാനിമോള്‍ ഉസ്മാനും എല്‍ഡിഎഫ് സ്ഥാനാര്‍ഥിയായി മുഹമ്മദ് മുഹ്‌സിനും മത്സരിക്കും.

നിലവില്‍ നിയമസഭയില്‍ യുഡിഎഫ് മുന്നണിക്ക് വ്യക്തമായ ഭൂരിപക്ഷമുള്ളതിനാല്‍ ഷാനിമോള്‍ ഉസ്മാന്‍ വിജയിക്കാനാണ് സാധ്യത. ഇന്ന് സഭ സമ്മേളിക്കുമ്പോള്‍ പ്രോടേം സ്പീക്കറുടെ മേല്‍നോട്ടത്തില്‍ വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് നടപടികള്‍ പൂര്‍ത്തിയാക്കി പുതിയ ഡെപ്യൂട്ടി സ്പീക്കറെ പ്രഖ്യാപിക്കും. ഗവര്‍ണ്ണറുടെ നയപ്രഖ്യാപന പ്രസംഗത്തിന്മേലുള്ള നന്ദിപ്രമേയ ചര്‍ച്ച ഇന്ന് സഭയില്‍ തുടങ്ങും.

Content Highlights:
The election for the Deputy Speaker of the 16th Kerala Legislative Assembly is scheduled to take place today starting at 9 AM. Shanimol Usman from the United Democratic Front and Muhammed Muhsin representing the Left Democratic Front are competing for the post. Given the clear majority held by the UDF alliance in the current assembly, Shanimol Usman is widely expected to secure the victory. Following the voting process overseen by the Pro-tem Speaker, the house will commence its discussion on the motion of thanks for the Governor’s policy address.

 

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