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ഇടുക്കി കൊളുക്കുമലയില്‍ യുവാവ് കൊക്കയിലേക്ക് ചാടി; ഇന്ന് രാവിലെയാണ് സംഭവം

നൂറ് അടിയോളം താഴ്ചയിലേക്കാണ് യുവാവ് ചാടിയത്

Published

Jun 02, 2026 9:52 am |

Last Updated

Jun 02, 2026 9:52 am

ഇടുക്കി| ഇടുക്കി കൊളുക്കുമലയില്‍ യുവാവ് കൊക്കയിലേക്ക് ചാടി. ചെന്നൈ അഭിരാമപുരം സ്വദേശി എന്‍ ദ്രവിനേഷ് ആണ് കൊക്കലയിലേക്ക് ചാടിയത്. 25 വയസ്സായിരുന്നു. നൂറ് അടിയോളം താഴ്ചയിലേക്കാണ് ചാടിയിരിക്കുന്നത്. ഇന്ന് രാവിലെയാണ് സംഭവം.

ബന്ധുക്കള്‍ക്കൊപ്പം കൊളുക്കുമലയില്‍ സൂര്യോദയം കാണാന്‍ ട്രക്കിങ് ജീപ്പില്‍ എത്തിയതായിരുന്നു ദ്രവിനേഷ്. കൂടെയുണ്ടായിരുന്നവര്‍ക്കിടയില്‍ നിന്ന് പെട്ടെന്ന് ഓടി കൊക്കയിലേക്ക് ചാടുകയായിരുന്നു. തമിഴ്നാടിന്റെ ഭാഗമായുള്ള കൊരങ്ങണി പോലീസ് സ്റ്റേഷന്റെ പരിധിയിലാണ് സംഭവം നടന്നത്. കേരള പോലീസിന് സംഭവ സ്ഥലത്തെത്തുക ദുഷ്‌കരമാണ്. പ്രണയ നൈരാശ്യത്തെ തുടര്‍ന്ന് യുവാവ് ആത്മഹത്യക്ക് ശ്രമിച്ചതാണെന്നാണ് ലഭിക്കുന്ന വിവരം.

(ശ്രദ്ധിക്കുക, ആത്മഹത്യ ഒന്നിനും പരിഹാരമല്ല, മാനസികാരോഗ്യവിദഗ്ധരുടെ സഹായം തേടാം. Helpline 1056. 0471 – 2552056)

Content Highlights:
A 25-year-old youth named N Dravinesh from Abhiramapuram, Chennai, jumped into a 100-foot-deep valley at Kolukkumalai in Idukki. The incident took place in the morning while he was visiting the popular sunrise viewpoint with his relatives via a trekking jeep. He suddenly ran away from the group and leaped into the gorge, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Korangani police station in Tamil Nadu. Preliminary reports suggest that the youth attempted suicide due to a failed romantic relationship.

 

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