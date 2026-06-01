മാങ്ങ പറിക്കുന്നതിനിടെ ഗേറ്റിനുമുകളിലേക്ക് വീണു; ഗേറ്റിന്റെ കമ്പി വിദ്യാർഥിയുടെ വായിൽ തുളച്ചുകയറി

പുളിക്കല്‍| മാങ്ങ പറിക്കുന്നതിനിടെ വീടിന്റെ ഗേറ്റിനുമുകളിലേക്ക് വീണ് കമ്പി വായില്‍ തുളച്ചുകയറി വിദ്യാര്‍ഥിക്ക് പരുക്ക്. സിയാംകണ്ടം പാലശ്ശേരി പറമ്പില്‍ മുഹമ്മദ് സഹീറിന്റെ മകന്‍ മുഹമ്മദ് മാസി (15)നാണ് പരുക്കേറ്റത്.

ഇന്നലെ ഉച്ചയോടെ വീടിന്റെ ടെറസ്സില്‍നിന്ന് മാങ്ങ പറിക്കുന്നതിനിടെ മാസിന്‍ താഴേക്കു വീഴുകയായിരുന്നു. വീഴ്ചയില്‍ ഗേറ്റിന്റെ കമ്പികള്‍ വായില്‍ തുളച്ചുകയറി. ഉടന്‍ തന്നെ അയല്‍വാസികളും മറ്റുള്ളവരുംചേര്‍ന്ന് ഗേറ്റിന്റെ കമ്പികള്‍ മുറിച്ച് വായയില്‍ തുളഞ്ഞുകയറിയ കമ്പിയുള്‍പ്പെടെ കോഴിക്കോട് ഗവ മെഡിക്കല്‍ കോളജ് ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ എത്തിച്ചു. തുടര്‍ന്ന് അഗ്‌നിരക്ഷാസേനാ ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥരെത്തി വായില്‍തുളഞ്ഞുകയറിയ ഭാഗമൊഴികെയുള്ള ഗേറ്റിന്റെ കമ്പികള്‍ മുറിച്ചുമാറ്റി.

Content Highlights:

A fifteen-year-old student, Muhammed Masin, was severely injured after falling from a terrace while trying to pluck mangoes. During the fall, an iron rod from the house gate pierced his mouth. Neighbors cut a portion of the gate and rushed him to the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital with the rod still lodged inside. The Fire and Rescue services later arrived at the hospital and carefully removed the remaining parts of the iron rod from his face.