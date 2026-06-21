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സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് ഏഴ് പേര്‍ക്ക് കൂടി ഷിഗെല്ല സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചു

സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് ജൂണ്‍ മാസം 140 രോഗബാധയും ആറ് മരണവും റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് ചെയ്തിട്ടുണ്ട്.

Published

Jun 21, 2026 7:23 pm |

Last Updated

Jun 21, 2026 7:23 pm

കോഴിക്കോട്| സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് ഏഴ് പേര്‍ക്ക് കൂടി ഷിഗെല്ല സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചു. കോഴിക്കോട്, തിരുവനന്തപുരം 2 പേര്‍ക്കും, തൃശൂര്‍, മലപ്പുറം, വയനാട് ഒരാള്‍ക്കുമാണ് ഷിഗെല്ല രോഗബാധ റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് ചെയ്തത്.

സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് ജൂണ്‍ മാസം 140 രോഗബാധയും ആറ് മരണവും റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് ചെയ്തിട്ടുണ്ട്. കോഴിക്കോട് സ്വദേശിനിയായ ഒരു മധ്യവയസ്‌കയാണ് മരണമടഞ്ഞത്. ഈ വര്‍ഷം ഇതുവരെ 216 പേര്‍ക്ക് ഷിഗെല്ല രോഗബാധ സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചു.

Content Highlights:
Seven new cases of Shigella infection have been confirmed across various districts in Kerala. The state has recorded 140 cases and 6 deaths in the month of June alone, including a middle aged woman from Kozhikode. This brings the total number of confirmed shigellosis infections in the state to 216 this year.

 

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