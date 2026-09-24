പത്താം ക്ലാസ്സിലെ ഇംഗ്ലീഷ് പാഠപുസ്തകത്തിൽ പഠിക്കാനുള്ള, Phil Collins രചിച്ച് ആലപിച്ച Another Day in Paradise സമൂഹത്തിലെ ദാരിദ്ര്യം, ഭവനരാഹിത്യം, അവഗണന, സഹാനുഭൂതിയില്ലായ്മ എന്നിവയെക്കുറിച്ചുള്ള സാമൂഹിക പ്രസക്തിയുള്ള ഗാനമാണ്.

തെരുവിൽ സഹായം തേടുന്ന ഒരു സ്ത്രീയുടെ ദയനീയമായ അവസ്ഥയാണ് ഗാനത്തിൽ അവതരിപ്പിക്കുന്നത്. അവളുടെ ദുരിതം കണ്ടിട്ടും ചിലർ അവളെ അവഗണിക്കുന്നു.

മറ്റുള്ളവരുടെ വേദന കാണുമ്പോൾ നാം കണ്ണടക്കരുതെന്നും കരുണയും മനുഷ്യത്വവും കാണിക്കണമെന്നും ഗാനം ഓർമിപ്പിക്കുന്നു. ഇന്നത്തെ അക്ഷരത്തിൽ ഈ കവിതയെ കുറിച്ച് പഠിക്കാം.

Poet Profile

Phil Collins is an English singer, song writer, musician and record producer who was born on 30 January 1951 in London, England. He became famous as a member and later the lead vocalist of the rock band Genesis and also had a highly successful solo career. He is known for popular songs such as In the Air Tonight, Against All Odds, നാസിർ ശംസു നരിക്കുനിOne More Night and Another Day in Paradise. His songs often deal with love, relationships, loneliness and social issues. He has received several prestigious awards, including Grammy Awards, and is one of the most successful British musicians of his generation.

Appreciation

Another Day in Paradise is a meaningful song written and performed by Phil Collins. It deals with poverty, homelessness and the lack of compassion in society. The song asks us to be kind and helpful to suffering people.

The song presents a homeless woman asking a man for help. He notices her but ignores her and walks away. The song makes us think about the difference between people who live comfortably and people who struggle to meet their basic needs. It also questions the indifference of society towards the poor and homeless.

The song uses several poetic devices. Imagery helps us picture the homeless woman and her difficult life on the street. Repetition of the title phrase gives emphasis to the central idea. There is strong contrast between the word “paradise” and the suffering of the homeless woman. This also creates irony, because her life is certainly not a paradise. Rhetorical questions make the listener think about human responsibility. The use of dialogue makes the situation realistic and emotional. The song has a sad and sympathetic tone and strongly appeals to our sense of humanity.