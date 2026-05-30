മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി വി ഡി സതീശനെ അഭിനന്ദിച്ച് എം എ യൂസഫലി

തിരുവനന്തപുരം| കേരളത്തിൻ്റെ പതിമൂന്നാമത് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയായി ചുമതലയേറ്റ വി ഡി സതീശനെ അഭിനന്ദിച്ച് നോർക്ക റൂട്ട്സ് വൈസ് ചെയർമാനും ലുലു ഗ്രൂപ്പ് ചെയർമാനുമായ എം എ യൂസഫലി. തിരുവനന്തപുരത്ത് വെച്ചായിരുന്നു യൂസഫലി മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയുമായി കൂടിക്കാഴ്ച നടത്തിയത്.

കേരളത്തിൻ്റെ പൊതുവായ വികസനത്തിനും പുരോഗതിക്കും കൂടുതൽ കാര്യങ്ങൾ നിർവ്വഹിക്കാൻ കഴിയുന്നതോടൊപ്പം വി ഡി സതീശൻ്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിലുള്ള സർക്കാരിന് പ്രവാസി ക്ഷേമം കൂടുതലായി ഉറപ്പ് വരുത്താനും കഴിയട്ടെയെന്നും യൂസഫലി ആശംസിച്ചു.

Content Highlights:

Lulu Group Chairman and NORKA Roots Vice Chairman M A Yusuff Ali met and congratulated V D Satheesan on taking charge as the thirteenth Chief Minister of Kerala. During the meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram, Yusuff Ali extended his best wishes for the comprehensive development and progress of the state under the new leadership. He also expressed hope that the new government would prioritize and ensure the welfare of the expatriate community.