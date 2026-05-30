തിരുവനന്തപുരം| മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയെ അപമാനിച്ച് സാമൂഹിക മാധ്യമങ്ങളില്‍ പോസ്റ്റിട്ട സ്‌കൂള്‍ പ്രന്‍സിപ്പലിനെ സസ്‌പെന്‍ഡ് ചെയ്ത നടപടി പിന്‍വലിക്കാന്‍ നിര്‍ദ്ദേശിച്ച് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി വിഡി സതീശന്‍. ആറ്റിങ്ങല്‍ മോഡല്‍ ഹയര്‍ സെക്കന്‍ഡറി സ്‌കൂള്‍ പ്രിന്‍സിപ്പല്‍ എസ് ജവാദിനെയാണ് പൊതുവിദ്യാഭ്യാസ ഡയറക്ടര്‍ ഇന്നലെ സസ്പെന്‍ഡ് ചെയ്തത്. വിഷയത്തില്‍ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയോ ഓഫീസോ പരാതി നല്‍കിയിരുന്നില്ല.

യൂത്ത് കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് നേതാവിന്റെ പരാതിയിലാണ് കേസെടുത്തത്. വിരമിക്കാന്‍ രണ്ട് ദിവസം മാത്രം ശേഷിക്കെയാണ് അധ്യാപകനെതിരെ പൊതുവിദ്യാഭ്യാസ ഡയറക്ടര്‍ നടപടിയെടുത്തത്. ഈ സാഹചര്യം പരിഗണിച്ചാണ് സസ്പെന്‍ഷന്‍ പിന്‍വലിക്കാന്‍ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി നിര്‍ദ്ദേശം നല്‍കിയത്.

Content Highlights:

Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan has directed the General Education Department to revoke the suspension of a school principal who was penalized for sharing a derogatory social media post against him. The General Education Director had placed S Javad, principal of Attingal Model Higher Secondary School, under suspension following a complaint filed by a Youth Congress worker. The disciplinary action occurred when the principal had only two days left before his official retirement from service. Considering the imminent superannuation and noting that neither the Chief Minister nor his office had filed a complaint, V D Satheesan ordered the immediate cancellation of the suspension.