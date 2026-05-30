സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് ജൂണ്‍ ഒമ്പത് മുതല്‍ ട്രോളിങ് നിരോധനം

തിരുവനന്തപുരം|സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് ട്രോളിങ് നിരോധനം ഏര്‍പ്പെടുത്താന്‍ തീരുമാനം. ജൂണ്‍ ഒന്‍പതു മുതലാണ് നിരോധനം ഏര്‍പ്പെടുത്തുക. ജൂലൈ 31 അര്‍ധരാത്രി വരെ 52 ദിവസത്തേക്കാണ് നിരോധനം ഏര്‍പ്പെടുത്തിയിരിക്കുന്നത്. പരമ്പരാഗത മോട്ടോര്‍ ഘടിപ്പിച്ചിട്ടില്ലാത്ത മത്സ്യബന്ധന ബോട്ടുകളെ ട്രോളിങ് നിരോധനത്തില്‍ നിന്ന് ഒഴിവാക്കിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.

കേരള തീരത്തെ മത്സ്യസമ്പത്ത് സംരക്ഷിക്കുന്നതിനും ശാസ്ത്രീയ മത്സ്യബന്ധനം ഉറപ്പാക്കുന്നതിനുമായാണ് മണ്‍സൂണ്‍ കാലത്ത് ട്രോളിങ് നിരോധനം ഏര്‍പ്പെടുത്തുന്നത്. എല്ലാ തീരദേശ ജില്ലകളിലും 24 മണിക്കൂറും പ്രവര്‍ത്തിക്കുന്ന ഫിഷറീസ് കണ്‍ട്രോള്‍ റൂമുകള്‍ മെയ് 15 മുതല്‍ പ്രവര്‍ത്തനം ആരംഭിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.

Content Highlights:

The Kerala government has decided to implement a 52-day monsoon trawling ban in the state starting from June 9 midnight. The restrictions will remain in place until July 31 to ensure the protection of marine resources and promote scientific fishing practices. Traditional, non-mechanized fishing boats have been exempted from this seasonal ban. To manage monitoring and safety, 24-hour fisheries control rooms have already become operational across all coastal districts.