ഏതന്‍സ് | ഫ്രാന്‍സിലെ ഏതന്‍സിന് സമീപമുള്ള ഒരു വ്യോമസേനാ താവളത്തില്‍ ശനിയാഴ്ച വ്യോമസേന പ്രകടനത്തിനിടെ എഫ്-4 ഫാന്‍ടം സൈനിക വിമാനം തകര്‍ന്നു വീണു. സംഭവത്തില്‍ രണ്ട് പൈലറ്റുമാര്‍ മരിച്ചതായും ഗ്രീക്ക് വാര്‍ത്താ ഏജന്‍സിയായ എഎന്‍എ റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് ചെയ്തു.അപകടകാരണം വ്യക്തമല്ലെങ്കിലും, പൈലറ്റുമാര്‍ വിമാനത്തില്‍ നിന്ന് ഇജക്റ്റ് ചെയ്തിട്ടില്ലെന്ന് പ്രാദേശിക മാധ്യമങ്ങള്‍ പറഞ്ഞു.വിമാനം ടേക്ക് ഓഫ് ചെയ്ത ഉടന്‍ പെട്ടെന്ന് തകര്‍ന്നു വീഴുകയായിരുന്ന

എയര്‍ഷോ കാണാനായി എത്തിയ ആയിരക്കണക്കിന് സന്ദര്‍ശകരുടെ മുന്നില്‍വെച്ചാണ് അപകടമുണ്ടായത്. ഇതിന് തൊട്ടുപിന്നാലെ വലിയ സ്‌ഫോടനവുമുണ്ടായി.അപകടത്തെ തുടര്‍ന്ന് എയര്‍ഷോ റദ്ദാക്കി.

🚨 BREAKING — FULL VIDEO: Hellenic Air Force F-4E Phantom II crashes during a solo flying display at Tanagra, Greece. Footage captures the aircraft’s final maneuver before it goes down. There was no immediately visible sign of parachutes, while officials have yet to confirm the… pic.twitter.com/1NMJQAGvJS — OSINT AFG (@AfghanOSINT0) September 5, 2026

Content Highlights: An F-4 Phantom military fighter jet crashed during an air show performance near Athens, killing two pilots on board. The aircraft crashed immediately after takeoff in front of thousands of spectators, triggering a major explosion. Authorities cancelled the air show following the tragic accident.