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ഇറാനില്‍ ഇന്ധന ടാങ്കര്‍ പൊട്ടിത്തെറിച്ചു; 11 പേര്‍ മരിച്ചു, ഏഴുപേര്‍ക്ക് പരുക്ക്

കുര്‍ദിഷ് നഗരമായ സനന്ദാജിന് അടുത്തുള്ള ഒരു ട്രാഫിക് പോലീസ് സ്റ്റേഷന് സമീപത്തായിരുന്നു അപകടം. ടാങ്കര്‍ മറ്റ് പല വാഹനങ്ങളിലും ഇടിച്ചതിന് ശേഷം തീപിടിച്ച് പൊട്ടിത്തെറിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു

Published

Sep 06, 2026 4:37 pm |

Last Updated

Sep 06, 2026 4:37 pm

തെഹ്‌റാന്‍ | പടിഞ്ഞാറന്‍ ഇറാനില്‍ ഇന്ധന ടാങ്കര്‍ പൊട്ടിത്തെറിച്ച് 11 പേര്‍ മരിക്കുകയും ഏഴ് പേര്‍ക്ക് പരുക്കേല്‍ക്കുകയും ചെയ്തതു. ഔദ്യോഗിക മാധ്യമങ്ങള്‍ വെളിപ്പെടുത്തിയതാണ് ഇക്കാര്യം.

തലസ്ഥാനമായ തെഹ്റാനില്‍ നിന്ന് ഏകദേശം 400 കിലോമീറ്റര്‍ (248 മൈല്‍) പടിഞ്ഞാറ് ഭാഗത്തായി സ്ഥിതി ചെയ്യുന്ന കുര്‍ദിഷ് നഗരമായ സനന്ദാജിന് അടുത്തുള്ള ഒരു ട്രാഫിക് പോലീസ് സ്റ്റേഷന് സമീപത്തായിരുന്നു അപകടം. ടാങ്കര്‍ മറ്റ് പല വാഹനങ്ങളിലും ഇടിച്ചതിന് ശേഷം തീപിടിച്ച് പൊട്ടിത്തെറിക്കുകയായിരുന്നുവെന്ന് ഇസ്‌ലാമിക് റിപബ്ലിക് ന്യൂസ് ഏജന്‍സി (IRNA) റിപോര്‍ട്ട് ചെയ്തു. ഹമദാനില്‍ നിന്ന് മരിവാനിലേക്ക് പോവുകയായിരുന്ന ടാങ്കര്‍ ആണ് അപകടത്തില്‍ പെട്ടത്.

ബ്രേക്ക് സംവിധാനത്തിലുണ്ടായ തകരാറാണ് അപകട കാരണമെന്ന് റിപോര്‍ട്ടില്‍ പറയുന്നു. പരുക്കേറ്റവരെ ചികിത്സക്കായി അടുത്തുള്ള ആശുപത്രികളിലേക്ക് മാറ്റിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.

Content Highlights:
A devastating fuel tanker explosion in Iran has resulted in the tragic deaths of 11 people, while seven others sustained severe injuries. Rescue teams swiftly arrived at the scene to manage the fire and transport victims to nearby medical facilities. Authorities have launched a full investigation.

 

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