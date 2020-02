സാമൂഹിക മാധ്യമങ്ങളിൽ വൻ ഹിറ്റായി പറക്കും സഞ്ജു

View this post on Instagram

Eagle catch🔥😱👏👏 Everyone is so busy in celebrating the series win that they forgot the brilliant effort of sanju samson in today's match. What ah effect 😱😱 Wowww Sanju 👏👏👏👏Something to take away from this series for Sanju Samson Has been a gun fielder in this series 🔥 #NZvsIND #INDvsNZt20 #SanjuSamson #TeamIndia