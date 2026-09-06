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അതിരപ്പിള്ളിയിൽ അവശനിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തിയ കാട്ടാന ചരിഞ്ഞു

വനംവകുപ്പ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥരുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ ആനയ്ക്ക് ചികിത്സ നൽകി വരികയായിരുന്നു.

Published

Sep 06, 2026 12:51 pm |

Last Updated

Sep 06, 2026 12:51 pm

തൃശൂർ | അതിരപ്പിള്ളിയിൽ അവശനിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തിയ കാട്ടാന ചരിഞ്ഞു. മുനിത്തടം ഭാഗത്താണ് ആന ചരിഞ്ഞത്. ഏതാനും ദിവസങ്ങൾക്ക് മുൻപാണ് അതിരപ്പിള്ളിയിലെ പ്ലാന്റേഷൻ മേഖലയിൽ ആനയെ അവശനിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തിയത്.

വനംവകുപ്പ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥരുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ ആനയ്ക്ക് ചികിത്സ നൽകി വരികയായിരുന്നു. ചികിത്സ തുടരുന്നതിനിടെയാണ് ആന ചരിഞ്ഞത്. ആനയുടെ മരണകാരണം ഉൾപ്പെടെയുള്ള കാര്യങ്ങൾ വനംവകുപ്പ് പരിശോധിക്കും.

Content Highlights: A wild elephant found in a weakened condition in the plantation area of Athirappilly passed away at Munithadam. Forest department officials had been providing medical care to the ailing tusker for the past few days. Authorities will conduct an investigation to determine the exact cause of death.

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