ശക്തമായ മഴയ്ക്ക് പിന്നാലെ തൃശൂരില്‍ കിണര്‍ ഇടിഞ്ഞുതാഴ്ന്നു

തൃശൂര്‍|ശക്തമായ മഴക്ക് പിന്നാലെ തൃശൂര്‍ കാഞ്ഞിരക്കോട് വീട്ടുപറമ്പിലെ കിണര്‍ ഇടിഞ്ഞുതാഴ്ന്നു. കിണറിനോട് ചേര്‍ന്ന് വെച്ചിരുന്ന രണ്ട് ബൈക്കുകളും ഗ്യാസ് സിലിണ്ടറും കിണറിനുള്ളിലേക്ക് വീണു. കാഞ്ഞിരക്കോട് സ്വദേശി സെയ്തുവിന്റെ വീട്ടുപറമ്പിലെ കിണറാണ് ഇടിഞ്ഞുതാഴ്ന്നത്. ഇന്ന് രാവിലെ ആറ് മണിയോടെയാണ് സംഭവം.

ഏകദേശം 15 കോല്‍ താഴ്ചയുള്ള കരിങ്കല്ല് കെട്ടി സംരക്ഷിച്ചിരുന്ന കിണറാണ് പെട്ടെന്ന് ഇടിഞ്ഞുതാഴ്ന്നത്. അപകടത്തിന് പിന്നാലെ അധികൃതരും വിദഗ്ധരും സ്ഥലത്തെത്തി.

Content Highlights:

A deep stone-lined well collapsed unexpectedly at a residential property in Kanjirakkode, Thrissur following heavy rainfall in the region. The incident occurred around 6:00 AM at the house premises of a local resident named Seythu. Two motorcycles and a cooking gas cylinder parked near the structure plunged deep into the well during the collapse. Local authorities and technical experts arrived at the scene shortly after the incident to assess the damage and ensure safety.