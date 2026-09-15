കേരള എസ് എസ് എൽ സി ഇംഗ്ലീഷ് പാഠപുസ്തകത്തിൽ പഠിക്കാനുള്ള, Paul Laurence Dunbar രചിച്ച The Seedling എന്ന കവിത വളർച്ച, ആത്മവിശ്വാസം, കഠിനാധ്വാനം, പ്രതീക്ഷ, സ്ഥിരോത്സാഹം എന്നിവയെക്കുറിച്ചുള്ള പ്രചോദനാത്മകമായ കവിതയാണ്. മണ്ണിനടിയിലെ ഇരുട്ടിൽ കിടക്കുന്ന ഒരു ചെറിയ തൈയുടെ വളർച്ചയിലൂടെയാണ് കവി ജീവിതത്തിന്റെ വലിയൊരു സത്യം അവതരിപ്പിക്കുന്നത്. താൻ ശക്തിയുള്ളതല്ലെന്ന് മനസ്സിലാക്കിയിട്ടും “I’ll do the best I can’ എന്ന മനോഭാവത്തോടെ തൈ വളരാൻ ശ്രമിക്കുന്നു. ഒടുവിൽ അതിൽ ഒരു മനോഹരമായ പൂവ് വിടരുന്നു.

തൈയുടെ വളർച്ച മനുഷ്യജീവിതത്തിന്റെ പ്രതീകമാണ്. മണ്ണിലെ ഇരുട്ട് ജീവിതത്തിലെ പ്രയാസങ്ങളെയും, സൂര്യപ്രകാശവും മഴയും വളർച്ചക്ക് ആവശ്യമായ സഹായങ്ങളെയും പ്രതിനിധീകരിക്കുന്നു. ചെറിയ ശ്രമങ്ങളിൽ നിന്ന് വലിയ നേട്ടങ്ങളിലേക്കാണ് തൈയുടെ യാത്ര. അതുപോലെ തന്നെ മനുഷ്യരും പ്രതിസന്ധികളെ അതിജീവിച്ച് കഠിനാധ്വാനത്തിലൂടെയും ആത്മവിശ്വാസത്തിലൂടെയും വിജയത്തിലേക്ക് ഉയരണം എന്നതാണ് കവിത നൽകുന്ന സന്ദേശം.

The Seedling – An Appreciation

The Seedling is a simple and inspiring poem written by Paul Laurence Dunbar. It describes the growth of a little seedling and gives us a valuable message about hard work, self-confidence and perseverance. The seedling becomes a symbol of human life and growth.

The poem begins with a little seedling lying in a dark place under the soil. Though it is not very strong, it decides to do its best. It pushes a leaflet towards the light and gradually grows into a plant. With the help of sunshine and rain, it finally becomes a beautiful flower. The poet advises children to be like the seedling and always do their best. He reminds us that continuous effort can help us overcome difficult times and achieve success.

The poem contains beautiful imagery and poetic devices. Expressions such as “darksome bed,” “light of day,” “sunshine” and “shower” create vivid pictures of the seedling’s growth. Personification is used when the seedling talks to itself and the leaflets are presented as having human qualities. The seedling is an extended metaphor for human life, while its growth from darkness to light symbolises the journey from struggle to success. Alliteration like ‘little leaflet’ and ‘ haste and hurry ‘ adds musical quality to the poem. The simple rhyme and rhythm make the poem attractive and easy to remember. The poem teaches us that self-confidence, hard work and perseverance lead us towards a successful and virtuous life.

Profile

Paul Laurence Dunbar

Paul Laurence Dunbar was an American poet, novelist and short-story writer who was born on June 27, 1872, in Dayton, Ohio, and died on February 9, 1906. He was one of the first African-American writers to gain national and international recognition. He wrote both standard English poetry and poems in African-American dialect. His important works include Oak and Ivy, Majors and Minors, Lyrics of Lowly Life and The Sport of the Gods. His writings often dealt with nature, human life, struggle, hope and the experiences of African-Americans. Though he lived only for 33 years, he made a significant contribution to American literature.