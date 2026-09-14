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നദിയില്‍ കുളിക്കാനിറങ്ങി കാണാതായ അതിഥി തൊഴിലാളിയുടെ മൃതദേഹം കണ്ടെത്തി

കോഴഞ്ചേരി വലിയ പാലത്തിന് അടിയില്‍ കുളിക്കാനിറങ്ങിയ അസം സ്വദേശി വിവേകിന്റെ (25) മൃതദേഹമാണ് ഫയര്‍ ഫോഴ്‌സ് സ്‌കൂബാ ടീം കണ്ടെടുത്തത്.

Published

Sep 14, 2026 10:49 pm |

Last Updated

Sep 14, 2026 10:49 pm

കോഴഞ്ചേരി | പമ്പാ നദിയില്‍ കുളിക്കാനിറങ്ങിയ രണ്ട് അതിഥി തൊഴിലാളികളില്‍ കാണാതായയാളുടെ മൃതദേഹം കണ്ടെടുത്തു.

കോഴഞ്ചേരി വലിയ പാലത്തിന് അടിയില്‍ കുളിക്കാനിറങ്ങിയ അസം സ്വദേശി വിവേകിന്റെ (25) മൃതദേഹമാണ് ഫയര്‍ ഫോഴ്‌സ് സ്‌കൂബാ ടീം കണ്ടെടുത്തത്.

മറ്റൊരാളെ ടൗണിലെ ലോഡിംഗ് തൊഴിലാളി രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തി. ഇന്ന് വൈകിട്ട് 4.30 നാണ് ഇരുവരും നദിയില്‍ കുളിക്കാനിറങ്ങിയത്.

Content Highlights:
The body of a migrant worker who went missing while taking a bath in the river has been found. Fire force personnel and rescue teams conducted a search operation following the incident. Authorities have completed the necessary procedures before handing over the body for post-mortem examination.

 

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