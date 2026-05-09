മനാമ| ബഹ്റൈനില്‍ താമസസ്ഥലത്തെ കെട്ടിടത്തില്‍ നിന്ന് വീണ് ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന മലയാളി വിദ്യാര്‍ഥി മരിച്ചു. കോട്ടയം ചങ്ങനാശ്ശേരി സ്വദേശികളായ ജിസ്മോന്‍- അക്സ ദമ്പതികളുടെ മകന്‍ ഡെറിക് ജോസഫ് ജിസ്മോന്‍ (7) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.

ഇന്ത്യന്‍ സ്‌കൂള്‍ ബഹ്റൈന്‍ രണ്ടാം ക്ലാസ് വിദ്യാര്‍ഥിയാണ് ജിസ്മോന്‍. കെട്ടിടത്തിന്റെ രണ്ടാം നിലയിലാണ് ഇവര്‍ താമസിച്ചിരുന്ന ഫ്‌ലാറ്റ്. തുറന്നുകിടന്ന ജനലിലൂടെ അബദ്ധത്തില്‍ താഴെ വീഴുകയായിരുന്നു. ഉടനെ സമീപവാസികള്‍ സല്‍മാനിയ ഹോസ്പിറ്റലില്‍ എത്തിച്ചിരുന്നു. തീവ്രപരിചരണ വിഭാഗത്തില്‍ ചികിത്സയിലിരിക്കെയാണ് മരണം.

Content Highlights:

A seven-year-old Malayali boy, Derick Joseph Jismon, passed away after falling from the second floor of a residential building in Bahrain. He was a second-grade student at the Indian School Bahrain and a native of Changanassery, Kottayam. Despite receiving intensive care at Salmania Hospital following the accidental fall through an open window, he succumbed to his injuries.