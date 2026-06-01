തൃശൂര്‍| തൃശൂര്‍ കുന്നംകുളം താലൂക്ക് ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ തീപിടിത്തം. ആശുപത്രിയുടെ രണ്ടാമത്തെ നിലയിലുള്ള വലതുവശത്തെ ബില്‍ഡിങ്ങിലേക്ക് പോകുന്ന കോറിഡോറില്‍ സ്വിച്ച് ബോര്‍ഡില്‍ നിന്നാണ് തീപടര്‍ന്നത്. അധികൃതര്‍ പെട്ടെന്ന് തന്നെ തീ അടച്ചതിനാല്‍ വ്യാപകമായ നാശനഷ്ടങ്ങള്‍ ഉണ്ടായില്ല. രോഗികള്‍ എല്ലാവരും സുരക്ഷിതരാണെന്ന് ആശുപത്രി അധികൃതര്‍ അറിയിച്ചു.

Content Highlights:

A minor fire broke out at the Kunnamkulam Taluk Hospital in Thrissur due to a technical glitch in a switchboard. The incident occurred in the corridor leading to the right-side wing on the second floor of the building. Prompt and timely action by the hospital authorities contained the blaze immediately, preventing any major damage. Hospital officials confirmed that all patients and staff are safe and no injuries were reported.