തിരുവനന്തപുരത്ത് സ്കൂൾ കെട്ടിടം തകർന്നു വീണു

തിരുവനന്തപുരം| അട്ടക്കുളങ്ങര സെന്‍ട്രല്‍ ഹൈസ്‌കൂള്‍ കെട്ടിടം തകര്‍ന്നു വീണു. എസ് എസ് എ ഓഫീസിന്റെ ഭാഗമാണ് തകര്‍ന്ന് വീണത്. സ്‌കൂളില്‍ നിന്ന് വിദ്യാര്‍ഥികള്‍ വീട്ടിലേക്ക് മടങ്ങിയിരുന്നത് കൊണ്ട് ആളാപായമില്ല. സംഭവത്തില്‍ വിശദമായ പരിശോധന നടത്തുമെന്ന് വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ മന്ത്രി എന്‍ ഷംസുദീന്‍ പറഞ്ഞു. സ്‌കൂളിന് ഫിറ്റ്‌നസ് എങ്ങനെ ലഭിച്ചെന്ന് പരിശോധിക്കുമെന്നും മന്ത്രി പറഞ്ഞു. അഞ്ച് മണിക്ക് ശേഷമാണ് കെട്ടിടം ഇടിഞ്ഞുവീണത്.

Content Highlights:

The building of Attakulangara Central High School in Thiruvananthapuram collapsed unexpectedy in the evening. The collapsed portion belonged to the SSA office, but a major tragedy was averted as students had already left for home. Education Minister N Shamsudheen stated that a detailed investigation will be conducted regarding the incident. The minister also emphasized that the government will strictly verify how the school managed to obtain its fitness certificate.