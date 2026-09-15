തിരുവനന്തപുരം | പി ജയരാജന്‍, എം ബി രാജേഷ്, വി ശിവന്‍കുട്ടി എന്നിവരെ ഉള്‍പ്പെടുത്തി സി പി എം സംസ്ഥാന സെക്രട്ടേറിയറ്റ് പുനസ്സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു.

സംസ്ഥാന സമിതിയും പുനസ്സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. സമിതിയില്‍ ഒമ്പത് പേരെ പുതുതായി ഉള്‍പ്പെടുത്തി.

പി എസ് സഞ്ജീവ്, എം ശിവപ്രസാദ്, ആദര്‍ശ് എം സജി, എം വിജിന്‍, എന്‍ സുകന്യ, ജെയ്ക്ക് സി തോമസ്, സുബൈദ ഇസ്ഹാഖ്, ഒ എസ് അംബിക, പ്രഭാവര്‍മ എന്നിവരാണ് സംസ്ഥാന സമിതിയിലെ പുതിയ അംഗങ്ങള്‍.

Content Highlights: The CPI M Kerala state secretariat has been reconstituted, inducting senior leaders P Jayarajan, M B Rajesh, and V Sivankutty as new members. The decision marks a major organizational reshuffle within the party leadership. The inclusion of these prominent leaders aims to strengthen party operations.