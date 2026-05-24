മലപ്പുറത്ത് കാർ നിയന്ത്രണം വിട്ട് ഡിവൈഡറിൽ ഇടിച്ച് അപകടം; യുവാവിന് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം

മലപ്പുറം| പൊന്നാനിയില്‍ നിയന്ത്രണം വിട്ട കാര്‍ ഡിവൈഡറില്‍ ഇടിച്ചുണ്ടായ അപകടത്തില്‍ യുവാവിന് മരിച്ചു. ഗുരുവായൂര്‍ കാരക്കാട് സ്വദേശി നാലകത്ത് ആദിലാണ് (21) മരിച്ചത്. ഇന്ന് രാവിലെ 11 മണിയോടെയായിരുന്നു അപകടമുണ്ടായത്. ഉടന്‍ തന്നെ ആദിലിനെ നാട്ടുകാര്‍ ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ എത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും ജീവന്‍ രക്ഷിക്കാനായില്ല. മൃതദേഹം പോസ്റ്റുമോര്‍ട്ടത്തിന് ശേഷം ബന്ധുക്കള്‍ക്ക് വിട്ടുനല്‍കും.

Content Highlights:

A 21-year-old youth tragically lost his life after his car lost control and rammed into a road divider in Ponnani. The deceased has been identified as Adil, a native of Karakkad in Guruvayur. Although local residents rushed him to a nearby hospital immediately after the incident, his life could not be saved. The body will be handed over to his relatives following a post-mortem examination.