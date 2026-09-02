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കൊല്ലത്ത് ദോശ വൈകിയതിനെ തുടര്‍ന്ന് തട്ടുകട തല്ലിത്തകര്‍ത്തു

സ്ഥലത്തെത്തിയ പോലീസിനോടും പ്രതികള്‍ വാക്കേറ്റം നടത്തി.

Published

Sep 02, 2026 10:47 am |

Last Updated

Sep 02, 2026 10:47 am

കൊല്ലം| കൊല്ലം ശൂരനാട് കോയിക്കല്‍ ചന്തയില്‍ ദോശ വൈകിയതിനെ തുടര്‍ന്ന് തട്ടുകട തല്ലിത്തകര്‍ത്തു. കട നടത്തിപ്പുകാരായ ദമ്പതികളെ ആക്രമിച്ചതായും പരാതിയുണ്ട്. സംഭവത്തില്‍ രണ്ട് പേര്‍ അറസ്റ്റിലായി.

ശൂരനാട് തെക്ക് ഇരവിച്ചിറ സ്വദേശി അജി (46), രമേശന്‍ (44) എന്നിവരാണ് അറസ്റ്റിലായത്. പ്രതികള്‍ മദ്യലഹരിയിലായിരുന്നുവെന്നാണ് വിവരം. സ്ഥലത്തെത്തിയ പോലീസിനോടും പ്രതികള്‍ വാക്കേറ്റം നടത്തി.

Content Highlights:
Two men were arrested for vandalizing a roadside food stall and assaulting the couple running it at Koyikkal market in Sooranad, Kollam. The incident occurred following an argument over a delay in serving dosas. The accused, who were under the influence of alcohol, also engaged in an altercation with the police officers.

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