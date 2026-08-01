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കനത്ത മഴ: കണ്ണൂര്‍ ബോയ്‌സ്ടൗണ്‍ - പാല്‍ചുരം റോഡില്‍ രാത്രിയാത്രാ നിരോധനം

ഈ സമയം റോഡ് ഗതാഗതം തടയുന്നതിനുള്ള നടപടികള്‍ പോലീസ് സ്വീകരിക്കണമെന്നും നിര്‍ദേശിച്ചു.

Published

Aug 01, 2026 4:38 pm |

Last Updated

Aug 01, 2026 4:39 pm

കണ്ണൂര്‍|  കണ്ണൂര്‍ ബോയ്‌സ്ടൗണ്‍ – പാല്‍ചുരം റോഡില്‍ നാളെ രാവിലെ ആറുമണിവരെ ഗതാഗത നിരോധനം. ജില്ലയില്‍ റെഡ് അലേര്‍ട്ട് നിലനില്‍ക്കുന്നതിനാലും ശക്തമായ മഴയ്ക്ക് സാധ്യതയുള്ളതിനാലുമുള്ള അപകട സാധ്യത കണക്കിലെടുത്താണ് തീരുമാനം. നാളെ രാവിലെ ആറ് മണിവരെ രാത്രിയാത്രാ നിരോധനമേര്‍പ്പെടുത്തിയതായി ജില്ലാ കളക്ടര്‍ ഉത്തരവിട്ടു. ഈ സമയം റോഡ് ഗതാഗതം തടയുന്നതിനുള്ള നടപടികള്‍ പോലീസ് സ്വീകരിക്കണമെന്നും നിര്‍ദേശിച്ചു.

Content Highlights: Traffic has been banned on the Kannur Boys Town Palchuram road until 6 AM tomorrow due to safety concerns. The District Collector also issued a night travel ban until tomorrow morning amidst heavy rainfall predictions. Police have been instructed to enforce road closure measures as a red alert remains in place for the district.

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