Pad man of India എന്ന് നിങ്ങൾ കേട്ടിട്ടുണ്ടോ? പത്താം ക്ലാസ്സ് ഇംഗ്ലീഷ് പാഠപുസ്തകത്തിലെ “A Phoenix Rises’ എന്ന പാഠത്തിൽ ഇന്ത്യയിലെ പാഡ് മാനായ അരുണാചലം മുരുകാനന്ദത്തെ കുറിച്ച് പഠിക്കാനുണ്ട്. “Interview with Arunachalam Muruganantham’ എന്ന ഭാഗത്തും അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ ജീവിതകഥ അവതരിപ്പിക്കുന്നു.

ആരാണ് അരുണാചലം മുരുകാനന്ദം?

1961 ഒക്ടോബർ 12ന് കോയമ്പത്തൂരിൽ കൈത്തറി തൊഴിലാളിയുടെ മകനായാണ് അരുണാചലം മുരുകാനന്ദത്തിന്റെ ജനനം. പിതാവിന്റെ മരണത്തെ തുടർന്ന് പതിനാലാം വയസ്സിൽ പഠനം നിർത്തേണ്ടി വന്നു. പിന്നീട് വെൽഡിംഗ് വർക്ക്‌ഷോപ്പിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്തു. വിവാഹശേഷം, ഭാര്യ ആർത്തവസമയത്ത് പഴയ തുണികൾ ഉപയോഗിക്കുന്നത് കണ്ടതോടെയാണ് സ്ത്രീകളുടെ ആരോഗ്യവും ശുചിത്വവുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട പ്രശ്നത്തെക്കുറിച്ച് അദ്ദേഹം ചിന്തിച്ചത്. വിലകുറഞ്ഞതും ഗുണമേന്മയുള്ളതുമായ സാനിറ്ററി നാപ്കിനുകൾ നിർമിക്കാൻ അദ്ദേഹം പരീക്ഷണങ്ങൾ ആരംഭിച്ചു. നിരവധി പരാജയങ്ങളും എതിർപ്പുകളും നേരിട്ടെങ്കിലും അദ്ദേഹം പിന്മാറിയില്ല. കുടുംബവും കൂട്ടുകാരും നാട്ടുകാരുമൊക്കെ അദ്ദേഹത്തെ കളിയാക്കുകയും ഒറ്റപ്പെടുത്തുകയും ചെയ്തു. അതെല്ലാം അവഗണിച്ച് അദ്ദേഹം തന്റെ പരിശ്രമം തുടർന്നു. ഒടുവിൽ കുറഞ്ഞ ചെലവിൽ സാനിറ്ററി നാപ്കിനുകൾ നിർമിക്കാനുള്ള യന്ത്രം വികസിപ്പിച്ചു. സ്ത്രീകൾക്ക് സ്വയംതൊഴിൽ നേടാനും ആരോഗ്യ- ശുചിത്വം മെച്ചപ്പെടുത്താനും അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ സംരംഭം സഹായിച്ചു. “Pad Man of India’ എന്നറിയപ്പെടുന്ന മുരുകാനന്ദം കഠിനാധ്വാനം, സ്ഥിരോത്സാഹം, സാമൂഹിക പ്രതിബദ്ധത എന്നിവയുടെ മികച്ച മാതൃകയാണ്. 2016ൽ രാജ്യം പത്മശ്രീ നൽകി അദ്ദേഹത്തെ ആദരിച്ചു.

The Sanitary Man from a Sacred Land

ട്വിങ്കിൾ ഖന്നയുടെ The Sanitary Man from a Sacred Land എന്ന കഥ അരുണാചലം മുരുകാനന്ദത്തിന്റെ ജീവിതത്തിൽ നിന്ന് പ്രചോദനം ഉൾക്കൊണ്ടതാണ്. കഥയിലെ പ്രധാന കഥാപാത്രമാണ് ബബ്‌ലു (Bablu). സ്ത്രീകൾക്ക് കുറഞ്ഞ ചെലവിൽ സാനിറ്ററി നാപ്കിനുകൾ ലഭ്യമാക്കുന്നതിനായി ഒരു യന്ത്രം നിർമിക്കാൻ ശ്രമിക്കുന്നു. ഭാര്യയായ ഗൗരി (Gowri) പോലും അവന്റെ പരീക്ഷണങ്ങളെ പിന്തുണക്കുന്നില്ല.

സമൂഹത്തിന്റെ പരിഹാസവും എതിർപ്പുകളും നേരിട്ടിട്ടും ബബ്‌ലു തന്റെ ശ്രമം ഉപേക്ഷിക്കുന്നില്ല. ഒടുവിൽ കുറഞ്ഞ ചെലവിൽ സാനിറ്ററി നാപ്കിനുകൾ നിർമിക്കാനുള്ള യന്ത്രം വിജയകരമായി വികസിപ്പിക്കുന്നു.

Activities based on the chapter

Question -1

The 3rd of November is observed as National Entrepreneurship Day. The English Club of your school plans to conduct an idea generation contest for the Young Innovators Programme (YIP). You wish to invite Arunachalam Muruganantham as the chief guest. Draft a letter to Mr Muruganantham seeking his consent and inviting him to the event.

Answer

Letter to Arunachalam Muruganantham

English Club

ABCDHSS Thalapadi

Kozhikode

3 November 2026

Mr Arunachalam Muruganantham

Tamil Nadu

Subject: Invitation to the Young Innovators Programme

Dear Sir,

We are pleased to inform you that the English Club of our school is organising a Young Innovators Programme on National Entrepreneurship Day, 3 November, to encourage young people to develop innovative ideas and entrepreneurial skills.

We would be honoured if you could be the Chief Guest of the programme. Your inspiring life and achievements as an innovator and entrepreneur will motivate our students to overcome challenges and turn their ideas into opportunities.

We kindly request you to give your consent to attend the programme and share your valuable experiences with our students.

We look forward to your positive response.

Yours faithfully,

Secretary

English Club

ABCDHSS Thalapdi

Question -2

Prepare a speech on the topic “Entrepreneurship; The Path to the Nation’s Progress.

Answer

Speech on Entrepreneurship: The Path to the Nation’s Progress”

Respected teachers and my dear friends,

Good morning to all.

Today I am going to speak on the topic “Entrepreneurship: The Path to the Nation’s Progress.”

Entrepreneurship plays an important role in the development of our nation. Education should not only help us find jobs but also encourage us to create jobs. Entrepreneurship education can develop creativity, confidence and problem-solving skills among young people.

India faces problems such as unemployment and brain drain. Many talented young people leave the country in search of better opportunities. Encouraging entrepreneurship can provide them with opportunities to build their future in our own country.

The first step towards entrepreneurship is ideation. Young people should identify problems around them and think of innovative solutions. The next step is implementation—turning those ideas into useful products or services.

Therefore, schools and society should encourage young entrepreneurs through proper education, training and support. Young minds with innovative ideas can become the driving force of our nation’s progress.

Thank you.

Question -3

Develop a Biographical sketch of the entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganandam.

Answer

Arunachalam Muruganantham–

The Pad Man of India

Early Life

Arunachalam Muruganantham was born as the son of a weaver. He had two sisters. After his father’s death, he dropped out of school and joined a welding workshop. Later, he got married.

Major Events

He began experimenting to make low-cost sanitary napkins. He faced many failures. His wife left him and his family blamed him. The villagers also isolated him. However, he did not give up.

Major Accomplishments

He discovered the material used in sanitary napkins and designed cheaper machines to make them. Through social entrepreneurship, he brought a revolution in women’s health and hygiene.

Interesting Facts

His vision is to supply these machines to women’s self-supporting groups. The school dropout later became a person who gives lectures at universities around the world. A biopic based on his life was released in 2018. His life is an inspiring example of courage, determination and social entrepreneurship.

Content Highlights:

Study material for SSLC Class 10 English covering the life and achievements of Pad Man Arunachalam Muruganantham. The chapter includes a biographical sketch, formal invitation letter writing, and a speech on entrepreneurship. These notes help students prepare effectively for their exams.