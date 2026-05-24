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കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് ര​ണ്ട് കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ഷി​ഗെ​ല്ല സ്ഥി​രീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു

ഇ​രു​വ​രും കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ കോളജ് ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ മാ​തൃ​ശി​ശു സം​ര​ക്ഷ​ണ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തി​ൽ ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ലാ​ണ്.

Published

May 24, 2026 12:56 pm |

Last Updated

May 24, 2026 12:56 pm

കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട്|  പെ​രു​മ​ണ്ണ​യി​ൽ ര​ണ്ട് കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ഷി​ഗെ​ല്ല രോ​ഗം സ്ഥി​രീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു. ര​ണ്ട​ര​യും മൂ​ന്നും വ​യ​സു​ള്ള കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​ണ് രോ​ഗ​ബാ​ധ സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചത്‌. ഇ​രു​വ​രും കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ കോളജ് ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ മാ​തൃ​ശി​ശു സം​ര​ക്ഷ​ണ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തി​ൽ ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ലാ​ണ്.

രോ​ഗം സ്ഥി​രീ​ക​രി​ച്ച സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യ​ത്തി​ൽ പെ​രു​മ​ണ്ണ പ​ഞ്ചാ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ വ​കു​പ്പ് ജാ​ഗ്ര​താ നി​ർ​ദേ​ശം ന​ൽ​കി.മ​ലി​ന​മാ​യ ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണ​വും വെ​ള്ള​വും ഒ​ഴു​വാ​ക്കാ​നാ​ണ്നി നി​ർ​ദേ​ശം. രോ​ഗ​വ്യാ​പ​നം ത​ട​യാ​ൻ പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ച​താ​യും ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ വ​കു​പ്പ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

Content Highlights:
Two children aged two and a half and three years have been diagnosed with Shigella infection in Perumanna, Kozhikode. Both children are currently undergoing treatment at the Maternal and Child Care Center at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. Following the confirmation of the disease, the health department has issued a high alert in the Perumanna panchayat. Authorities have strictly advised the public to avoid contaminated food and water and announced that special measures have been implemented to prevent further spread.

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