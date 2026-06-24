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ഇന്ന് രണ്ട് തവണ കുറഞ്ഞു; സ്വര്‍ണവില ലക്ഷത്തിന് താഴെ എത്തുമോ?

ഈ മാസത്തെ ഏറ്റവും കുറഞ്ഞ വിലയാണിത്.

Published

Jun 24, 2026 7:03 pm |

Last Updated

Jun 24, 2026 7:07 pm

കൊച്ചി| സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് ഇന്ന് രണ്ട് തവണയായി സ്വര്‍ണവില കുറഞ്ഞു. വൈകീട്ട് ഗ്രാമിന് 130 രൂപ കുറഞ്ഞ് 13,100രൂപയായി. പവന് 1,040 രൂപ കുറഞ്ഞ് 1,04,800 രൂപയുമായി. ഈ മാസത്തെ ഏറ്റവും കുറഞ്ഞ വിലയാണിത്.

ഇന്ന് രാവിലെ ഗ്രാമിന് 25 രൂപ കുറഞ്ഞ് 13,230 രൂപയും പവന് 200 രൂപ കുറഞ്ഞ് 1,05,840 രൂപയിലുമെത്തിയിരുന്നു. ഇന്നലെ രാവിലെയും ഉച്ചക്ക് ശേഷവും വില കുത്തനെ ഇടിഞ്ഞിരുന്നു. ഗ്രാമിന് 310 രൂപയും പവന് 2,480 രൂപയുമാണ് കുറഞ്ഞത്. 1,06,040 രൂപയായിരുന്നു ഇന്നലെത്തെ സ്വര്‍ണ വില.

Content Highlights:
Gold prices in Kerala have fallen sharply twice today, marking the lowest rates recorded this month. The price of one sovereign of gold decreased by Rs 1040 to reach Rs 104800 in the evening. This follows a significant continuous decline in the bullion market over the last forty-eight hours.

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