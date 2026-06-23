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സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് സ്വർണ വില കുത്തനെ ഇടിഞ്ഞു

ഇന്നലെ രണ്ട് തവണയായി വര്‍ധിച്ച സ്വര്‍ണവിലയാണ് ഇന്ന് കുത്തനെ ഇടിഞ്ഞത്.

Published

Jun 23, 2026 1:55 pm |

Last Updated

Jun 23, 2026 1:55 pm

കൊച്ചി| സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് സ്വര്‍ണവില കുത്തനെ ഇടിഞ്ഞു. ഗ്രാമിന് 190 രൂപ കുറഞ്ഞ് 13,375 രൂപയായി. പവന് 1,520 രൂപ കുറഞ്ഞ് 1,07,000 രൂപയുമായി. ഇന്നലെ രണ്ട് തവണയായി വര്‍ധിച്ച സ്വര്‍ണവിലയാണ് ഇന്ന് കുത്തനെ ഇടിഞ്ഞത്.

ഇന്നലെ രാവിലെയും ഉച്ചക്കുമായി 1,400 രൂപയാണ് പവന് കൂടിയത്. വെള്ളിവിലയിലും വന്‍ കുറവ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി. ഗ്രാമിന് അഞ്ച് രൂപയും കിലോഗ്രാമിന് 5,000 രൂപയുമാണ് കുറഞ്ഞത്. ഗ്രാമിന് 245 രൂപയാണ് വില.

Content Highlights:
Gold prices in Kerala dropped sharply today with the price of one pavan decreasing by Rs 1520 to reach Rs 107000. The price per gram fell by Rs 190 to stand at Rs 13375 in the local market. Silver prices also recorded a significant decline with a decrease of Rs 5000 per kilogram.

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