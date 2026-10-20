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വഖ്ഫ് ബോര്‍ഡ് പുനസ്സംഘടന: കേരള മുസ്‌ലിം ജമാഅത്ത് പ്രക്ഷോഭ പരിപാടികള്‍ മാറ്റിവെച്ചു

വിഷയത്തില്‍ സമസ്ത കേരള ജംഇയ്യത്തുല്‍ ഉലമയും കേരള മുസ്‌ലിം ജമാഅത്തും ഉന്നയിച്ച അടിസ്ഥാന ആവശ്യങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് പരിഹാരം കാണുമെന്ന് കേരള സര്‍ക്കാറില്‍ നിന്നും ഉറപ്പ് ലഭിച്ച പശ്ചാത്തലത്തിലാണിത്.

Published

Oct 20, 2026 7:01 pm |

Last Updated

Oct 20, 2026 7:01 pm

ഫയൽ ചിത്രം

കോഴിക്കോട് | കേരള മുസ്‌ലിം ജമാഅത്ത് ഒക്ടോ. 22 ന് നടത്താന്‍ തീരുമാനിച്ച ബഹുജന പ്രക്ഷോഭ പരിപാടികള്‍ മാറ്റിവെച്ചതായി നേതൃത്വം അറിയിച്ചു.

വഖ്ഫ് ബോര്‍ഡ് പുനസ്സംഘടനയുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട് സമസ്ത കേരള ജംഇയ്യത്തുല്‍ ഉലമയും കേരള മുസ്‌ലിം ജമാഅത്തും ഉന്നയിച്ച അടിസ്ഥാന ആവശ്യങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് പരിഹാരം കാണുമെന്ന് കേരള സര്‍ക്കാറില്‍ നിന്നും ഉറപ്പ് ലഭിച്ച പശ്ചാത്തലത്തിലാണിത്.

Content Highlights:
Kerala Muslim Jamaat has postponed its planned protest programmes regarding the Waqf Board reconstitution. The decision comes following recent developments and organizational discussions on the issue. Further details regarding the future course of action will be announced later by leadership.

 

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