പാരിയത്തുകാവ് പട്ടികജാതി ഉന്നതിയില്‍ കുടിയൊഴിപ്പിക്കല്‍ നടപടി; പ്രതിഷേധം

കൊച്ചി| എറണാകുളം പാരിയത്തുകാവ് പട്ടികജാതി ഉന്നതിയില്‍ കുടിയൊഴിപ്പിക്കല്‍ നടപടി. അഭിഭാഷക കമ്മീഷന്‍ അഡ്വക്കേറ്റ് ജയപാലിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിലാണ് കുടിയൊഴിപ്പിക്കല്‍. ഇതോടെ പ്രതിഷേധവുമായി നാട്ടുകാര്‍ രംഗത്തെത്തി. പ്രദേശത്ത് വന്‍ പൊലീസ് സന്നാഹമാണുള്ളത്. മുമ്പ് പലതവണ കുടിയൊഴിപ്പിക്കാന്‍ ശ്രമിച്ചിരുന്നെങ്കിലും പ്രക്ഷോഭത്തെ തുടര്‍ന്ന് പിന്മാറുകയായിരുന്നു.

ഭൂമിയില്‍ അവകാശമുന്നയിച്ച് സ്വകാര്യ വ്യക്തി കോടതിയെ സമീപിച്ചു. കേസില്‍ ഉന്നതിയിലെ കുടുംബങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് എതിരായാണ് വിധി വന്നത്. എന്നാല്‍ പുറമ്പോക്ക് ഭൂമിയിലാണ് താമസിക്കുന്നത് എന്നാണ് ഉന്നതിയിലെ കുടുംബങ്ങളുടെ വാദം. നടപടി തടയാന്‍ സിപിഐഎംഏരിയ സെക്രട്ടറിയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തില്‍ സമരപ്പന്തലില്‍ പ്രതിഷേധം സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു. സിപിഐഎം ഏരിയാ സെക്രട്ടറിയുമായി പോലീസ് ചര്‍ച്ച നടത്തുന്നുണ്ട്.

Content Highlights:

An eviction procedure at the Pariayathukavu SC colony in Ernakulam Kochi has sparked massive protests from local residents. The eviction is being carried out under the leadership of Advocate Commission Jayapal with a huge contingent of police deployed to prevent untoward incidents. While a private individual approached the court and won the land rights case, the affected families claim that they reside on public wasteland. A protest led by the CPI M area secretary is currently underway at the site as police attempt to negotiate a peaceful resolution.