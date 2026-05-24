കാസര്‍കോട്| കാസര്‍കോട് ഭര്‍തൃവീട്ടുകാരുടെ മുന്നില്‍വെച്ച് യുവതി ആസിഡ് കുടിച്ച് ജീവനൊടുക്കി. ചര്‍ലടുക്ക സ്വദേശി ഫാത്തിമത്ത് സുഫൈദ (24) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ഭര്‍തൃ വീട്ടുകാരുടെ പീഡനത്തെ തുടര്‍ന്നാണ് യുവതി ജീവനൊടുക്കിയതെന്നാണ് യുവതിയുടെ കുടുംബം പറയുന്നത്.

സുഫൈദയുടെ സ്വര്‍ണം ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ട് നിരന്തര പീഡനം ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നതായും കുടുംബം ആരോപിച്ചു. വിദ്യാനഗര്‍ പോലീസില്‍ കുടുംബം പരാതി നല്‍കിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. ഭര്‍ത്താവ് ആദിലിനെ പോലീസ് കസ്റ്റഡിയിലെടുത്തു.

Content Highlights:

A 24-year-old woman named Fathimath Sufaida committed suicide by drinking acid in front of her in-laws in Kasaragod. Her family alleged that she took the extreme step due to continuous harassment and torture from her in-laws demanding her gold ornaments. Following a complaint filed with the Vidyanagar police, her husband Adil has been taken into police custody for questioning.