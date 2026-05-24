ബെംഗളൂരു| കര്‍ണാടകയിലെ ഭട്കലില്‍ കക്ക വാരാനിറങ്ങിയ എട്ട് പേര്‍ മുങ്ങി മരിച്ചു. ഉത്തര കന്നഡയിലെ തട്ടെ ഹക്കാലു നദിയിലായിലാണ് അപകടമുണ്ടായത്. മരിച്ചവരില്‍ ഏഴുപേരും സ്ത്രീകളാണ്. മൂന്നു പേരെ കാണാനില്ല. ഇവര്‍ക്കായി തിരച്ചില്‍ നടക്കുകയാണ്.

Content Highlights:

Eight people tragically drowned while harvesting clams in the Thatte Hakkalu river in Bhatkal, Uttar Kannada district of Karnataka. The deceased notably include seven women, while three other individuals are currently reported missing. Local rescue teams and authorities have initiated an intense search operation in the river to locate the missing persons. The community has been thrown into deep grief following the sudden and massive tragedy.