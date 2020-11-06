197 ന്യൂജെൻ കോഴ്സുകൾക്ക് കൂടി അനുമതി നൽകി സർക്കാർ ഉത്തരവ്

തിരുവനന്തപുരം | 152 സർക്കാർ, എയ്ഡഡ് ആർട്സ് & സയൻസ് കോളജുകളിലായി 166 കോഴ്സുകളും, എട്ട് എഞ്ചിനീയറിംഗ് കോളേജുകളിലായി 12 പ്രോഗ്രാമുകളും, കാർഷിക സർവകലാശാല ഉൾപ്പടെ എട്ട് സർവകലാശാലകകളിൽ 19 കോഴ്സുകളും അടക്കം 197 ന്യൂജെൻ കോഴ്സുകൾക്ക് അനുമതി നൽകി ഉത്തരവ്. ഈ അധ്യയന വർഷംതന്നെ വിദ്യാർഥികളെ ചേർത്ത് പഠനമാരംഭിക്കാനായാണ് സർക്കാർ അനുമതി നൽകി ഉത്തരവായിരിക്കുന്നത്. എല്ലാ കോഴ്സുകളും എയ്ഡഡ് കോഴ്സുകളാണ്. (G.O. (Ms) NO. 389/ 2020/HEDN Dated, Thiruvananthapuram, 5.11.2020).

വിദേശ സർവകലാശാലക ളിൽ മാത്രം പഠിക്കാൻ കഴിയുന്ന കോഴ്സുകളാണ് പുതുതായി അനുവദിച്ചിരിക്കുന്ന പ്രോഗ്രാമുകളിൽ അധികവുമെന്ന് ഉന്നത വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ മന്ത്രി കെ ടി ജലീൽ പറഞ്ഞു. എൻ എസ് എസ് മാനേജ്മെൻ്റ് സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾ ഒന്നും തന്നെ യൂനിവേഴ്സിറ്റികളിൽ പുതിയ കോഴ്സുകൾക്കായി അപേക്ഷിക്കാത്തത് കൊണ്ട് അവരെ ഉൾപ്പെടുത്താൻ കഴിഞ്ഞിട്ടില്ല. അവർ അപേക്ഷ സർവകലാശാലകളിൽ നൽകുന്ന മുറക്ക് അത്തരം കോളജുകളെയും സർക്കാർ പരിഗണിക്കുമെന്നും മന്ത്രി വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

നാക് (NAAC) അക്രഡിറ്റേഷനെ അടിസ്ഥാനമാക്കിയും പ്രാദേശിക പരിഗണനകൾ കണക്കിലെടുത്തുമാണ് ഇപ്പോൾ കോഴ്സുകൾ അനുവദിക്കുന്നത്. ഏറ്റവും ഉയർന്ന നാക് അക്രഡിറ്റേഷൻ ഉള്ള കോളജുകൾക്ക് രണ്ട് വീതം കോഴ്സുകളാണ് നൽകിയിരിക്കുന്നത്. ഈ സർക്കാർ വന്നതിന് ശേഷം കോഴ്സുകൾ അനുവദിച്ച ഗവൺമെൻ്റ് – എയ്ഡഡ് കോളേജുകളെ പരിഗണിച്ചിട്ടില്ല. (ഇവർക്ക് നേരത്തെ അമ്പത് കോഴ്സുകൾ നൽകിയിരുന്നു). ഗവ. കോളജുകൾക്കും എസ് സി, എസ് ടി മാനേജ്മെൻ്റ് കോളജുകൾക്കും കോഴ്സുകൾ നൽകാൻ നാക് ഗ്രേഡ് മാനദണ്ഡമാക്കിയിട്ടില്ല. അക്രഡിറ്റേഷൻ ഇല്ലാത്ത മറ്റൊരു കോളേജിനും കോഴ്സുകൾ അനുവദിച്ചിട്ടില്ല. നിശ്ചിത നാക് ഗ്രേഡ് ലഭിച്ചിട്ടില്ലാത്ത ഏതാനും കോളേജുകൾക്കും ഈ ഘട്ടത്തിൽ കോഴ്സുകൾ നൽകാൻ സാധിച്ചിട്ടില്ല-മന്ത്രി പറഞ്ഞു.

കഴിഞ്ഞ രണ്ട് വർഷത്തിനടയിൽ എഴുനൂറ്റി അൻപതോളം സ്വാശ്രയ കോളേജുകളിൽ അപേക്ഷിച്ച എല്ലാ കോളേജുകൾക്കും 2019 ൽ ഓരോ കോഴ്സും, 2020 ൽ രണ്ട് കോഴ്സുകൾ വീതവും നൽകി. എല്ലാ കോളേജുകളിലും ഓരോ കോഴ്സിലും കുട്ടികളെ ചേർക്കാനുള്ള എണ്ണം (ഇൻടേക്ക്) സ്ഥിരമായി വർധിപ്പിച്ചും സർക്കാർ നിർദ്ദേശം പുറപ്പെടുവിച്ചിരുന്നു. അങ്ങിനെ ആകെമൊത്തം 45,000 സീറ്റുകളാണ് ഉന്നത വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങളിൽ അധികമായി സർക്കാർ സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് സൃഷ്ടിച്ചത്. സർക്കാർ, എയ്ഡഡ് കോളേജുകളിൽ പുതിയ കോഴ്സുകൾക്കായി പഠിപ്പിക്കാൻ നിയമിക്കപ്പെടുന്ന ഗസ്റ്റ് അദ്ധ്യാപകർക്ക് അഞ്ച് വർഷം സർക്കാർ തന്നെയാകും ശമ്പളം നൽകുക. കോഴ്സുകളിലേക്കുള്ള വിദ്യാർഥി പ്രവേശനം ഉടൻ നടക്കും.

പുതിയ കോഴ്സുകളുടെയും സ്ഥാപനങ്ങളുടെയും വിശദ വിവരങ്ങൾ:

*Government Colleges affiliated to various Universities*

1) Government College for Women, Thiruvananthapuram—-Integrated Political Science with International Relations (5 Years) (Kerala)

2) University College, Thiruvananthapuram—-M Sc Statistics with specialization in Data Analytics (Kerala)

3) Government Arts College, Thycaud, Thiruvananthapuram—-Integrated programme in English (5 Years) (Kerala)

4) MMS Govt. Arts & Science College, Malayinkeezh—- M Com International Trade (Kerala)

5) Government Arts & Science College, Thazhava, Karunagapally, Kollam—-Integrated MA Political Science and International Relations(5 years) (Kerala)

6) Government Arts and Science College, Kulathoor, Neyyattinkara, Thiruvananthapuram—-MA English (Kerala)

7) Government College, Attingal —-Integrated MA Political Science and International Relations (5 Years) (Kerala)

8) Government Arts & Science College, Ambalapuzha—-BSc Mathematics and Computer Applications (Kerala)

9) Govt. Sanskrit College, Thiruvananthapuram—-B Yog (Kerala)

10) Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam (Autonomous)—-1. MSc Integrated Psychology (5 Years), 2. MSc Geology (MG)

11) Government College, Nattakom—-MSc Industrial Chemistry (MG)

12) Government Arts College, Tripunithura—-MSc Economics & Data Science (MG)

13) T.M. Jacob Memorial Govt. College, Manimalakunnu—-MA Econometrics (MG)

14) Government College, Santhanpra, Idukki—-Master in Commerce and Taxation (MG)

15) Government Arts & Science Elanthoor, Pathanamthitta—-MCom (MG)

16) Government College, Kattappana—-Integrated programme in English (5 Years) (MG)

17) Govt. Arts & Science College Madappally—-MA Economics (Calicut)

18) Govt. Arts & Science College Meenchanda, Kozhikode—-MA English & Media Studies (Calicut)

19) Thunchan Memorial Govt. College, Tirur—-Integrated programme in English & Media Studies (5 years) (Calicut)

20) SARBTM Govt. College Koyilandy, Kozhikode—- BSc Mathematics (Calicut)

21) Govt. College, Kodencherry—-MSc Zoology (Insect Morphology, Inscet Ecology, Insect Pathology, Storage Entomology, General Acarology, Commercial Entomology) (Calicut)

22) Govt. College, Balusserry—- M.A. Development Economics (Calicut)

23) Govt. Arts & Science College, Nilambur, Pookkottupadam—- MSc Geography (Calicut)

24) Govt. Arts and Science College Mankada, Malappuram—- MSc Psychology (Calicut)

25) Govt. Arts & Science College Tholannur, Palakkad—- MSc Geography (Calicut)

26) Govt. Arts & Science College, Kozhinjampara, Palakkad—- BA Tamil with History and Economics (Calicut)

27) Govt. Arts Science College Pathirippala, Palakkad —-Master in Commerce and Taxation (Calicut)

28) Govt. Arts and Science College, Chelakkara, Thrissur—- M.Com (Master of Commerce and Management) (Calicut)

29) Govt. Arts and Science College, Thavanur, Malappuram—- Integrated MA Politics and International Relations (5 years) (Calicut)

30) Government Arts & Science College, Thrithala, Palakkad—- MSc Mathematics and Data Science (Calicut)

31) Government Womens College, Malappuram—- MSc Botany (Calicut)

32) Government Arts & Science College, Nadapuram, Kallachi via, Kozhikode—- MA English (Calicut)

33) Govt. Arts & Science College, Kunnamangalam—- MSc Mathematics (Calicut)

34) CH Muhammed Koya Memorial Govt. Arts & Science College, Koduvally—- MSc Statistics (Calicut)

35) Govt. Victoria College, Palakkad—- BSc Psychology and Behavioural Science (Calicut)

36) Govt. College, Chittur—- BA English (Calicut)

37) NMSM Govt. College, Kalpetta—-MA World Histry (Calicut)

38) Sri. C. Achutha Menon Govt. College, Kuttanellur—- BSc Mathematics with Data Science (Calicut)

39) Govt. College, Thanur—- Integrated MA in Malayalam (5 Years) (Calicut)

40) Govt. College, Kasargode—- MSc Physics with Computational and Nano Science Specialisation (Kannur)

41) KMM Govt. Women’s College, Kannur—-MSc Chemistry with Drug Chemistry Specilization (Kannur)

42) Govt. Brennen College, Thalassery, Kannur—- 1. MA in Governance and Politics

2. B.Com with Co-operation (Kannur)

43) GPM Government College, Manjewar, Kasargod—-Master of Tourism and Travel Management (MTTM) (Kannur)

44) Govt. College, Thalassery, Chockli, Kannur—- MSc Computer Science with Specialization in Artificial Intelligence (Kannur)

45) Govt. Arts & Science College, Uduma, Kasargod—-MA Social Science with Specialization in History (Kannur)

46) Govt. College Peringome, Kannur—- MA English Language and Literature (Kannur)

47) Government Arts & Science College, Karinthalam, Kasargode—-BSc Botany (Kannur)

*Aided Arts&Science Colleges affiliated to Kerala University*

48) Mar Ivanios College, Nalanchira, Thiruvananthapuram (Autonomous)——1. MSc Statistics with specilization in Data Analysis, (2.) BSc Physics with Machine Learning as complimentary Kerala

49) Loyola College of Social Sciences, Sreekariyam, Thiruvananathapuram——MSW (Disaster Management)

50) All Saints’ College, Thiruvananthapuram——M Sc Physics with Specialization in Space Physics

51) St. Michael’s College, Mayithara, Cherthala——BBA Logistics

52) Sree Narayana College, Kollam—— BA English and Malayalam Literatures

53) SN College, Cherthala—— MSc Chemistry (Drug Design and Development)

54) FMN College, Kollam (Autonomus)—— B.Sc Geology and Digital Surveying

55) Bishop Moore College, Mavelikara, Alappuzha——MA Economics (Behavioral Economics and Data Science)

56) St. Xavier’s College, Thumba, Thiruvananthapuram—— BA English and Media Studies

57) St. John’s College, Anchal.Kollam—— B Com Accounts and Data Science

58) Kumbalathu Sankupillai Memorial Devaswam Board College, Sasthamcottah——M Sc Physics with specialization in Nano Science

59) Iqbal College, Peringamala, Thiruvananthapuram——BA Economics and Media Studies

60) TKM College of Arts & Science, Kollam——BA Economics with Mathematcs

61) Sree Narayana College for Women, Kollam——MA Economics (Behavioural Economics and Data Science)

62) Sree Narayana College, Sivagiri, Varkala——M Com International Trade

63) TK Madhava Memorial College, Nangiarkulangara, Haripad——MSc Chemistry (Drug Design and Development)

64) SN College, Punalur, Kollam——MA History (World History and Historiography)

65) S.N. College, Chempazhanthi——M Sc Botany with specialization in Ethno Botany and Ethno Pharmacology

66) Sree Ayyappa College, Thiruvanvandoor, Eramallikara, Alappuzha——BA English and Media Studies

67) Ayyankali Memorial Arts & Science College, Kuryottumala, Punalur, Kollam—— B. Com Accounts and Data Science

68) Mannaniya College of Arts & Science Thiruvnananthapuram——BA Economics & Media Studies

*Arts & Science Colleges Affiliated to MG University*

69) St. Teresa’s College, Ernakulam——1. Integrated MA Programme in Social Sciences – Economics (5 Years),(2). Master of Commerce and Management

70) Bharata Matha College, Thrikkakara——1. M Sc Space Science, (2.) Integrated MSc in Computer Science (Artificial Intelligence & Machine Language)

71) Bishop Kurialacherry College for Women, Amalagiri——1. M Sc Geology

2. Master of Commerce and Management

72) Catholicate College, Pathanamthitta——1. MA Econometrics,(2.) Integrated MA English (5 years)

73) Mar Athanasius College, Kothamangalam——1. Integrated M Sc Programme in Basic Sciences – Biology (5 Years),(2.) MSc Data Analytics (2 Years)

74) MES College, Marampally——1. M Sc Psychology,(2.) Integrated MSc Chemistry (5 Years)

75) St. Berchmans College, Changanassery ——B Sc Psychology

76) Alphonsa College, Pala—— MA Econometrics

77) Assumption College, Changanacherry——Master of Commerce and Management

78) B.C.M. College, Kottayam—— M Sc Statistics (Applied Algorithms, Statistical Techniques in Data Mining, Analysis of Multi-type data, Statistical Modelling, Non-Para metric statistics)

79) Baselios Poulose Catholicose College, Piravam——Master of Commerce and Management

80) Baselius College, Kottayam——M Sc Data Analytics

81) C M S College, Kottayam—— MA Economics

82) Devamatha College, Kuravilangad—— MA Econometrics

83) Marian College, Kuttikanam——Integrated MSc Programme in Basic Sciences – Physics (5 Years)

84) Marthoma College,Kuttapuzha, Tiruvalla——MSc Data Analytics

85) Morning Star Home Science College, Angamali——MA Business Economics

86) Newman College, Thodupuzha——B Sc Psychology

87) Pavanatma College, Murickassery——

Master of Commerce and Management

88) Rajagiri College of Social Sciences, Kalamassery—— M Sc Statistics (Applied Algorithms, Statistical Techniques in Data Mining, Analysis of Multi-type data, Statistical Modelling, Non-Para metric statistics)

89) Sacred Heart College, Thevara—— Integrated M Sc Programme in Computer Science – Data Science

(5 Years)

90) St. Albert’s College, Ernakulam——Integrated MSc Programme in Basic Sciences- Statistics (5Years)

91) St. Dominic’s College, Kanjirappally—— Bachelor of Financial Markets (BFM)

92) St. Joseph’s College, Moolamattom—— Integrated M Sc Programme in Computer Science – Data Science

(5 Years)

93) St. Paul’s College, Kalamassery——B Com

94) St. Thomas College, Palai—— Bachelor of Sports Management (BSM)

95) St. Aloysius College, Edathua——MA Develpment Economics

96) SSV College, Valayanchirangara, Perumbavoor——M Sc Computer Science (Data Analytics)

97) St. George’s College, Aruvithura——Integrated MA Programme in Languages – English (5 Years)

98) St. Peter’s College, Kolencherry——M Sc Computer Science (Data Analytics)

99) St. Thomas College, Kozhenchery——M Sc Statistics (Applied Algorithms, Statistical Techniques in Data Mining, Analysis of Multi-type data, Statistical Modelling, Non-Para metric statistics)

100) St. Xavier’s College for Women, Aluva——Integrated MSc Programme in Basic Sciences- Chemistry (5Years)

101) UC College, Aluva——Bachelor of Sports Management (BSM)

102) SNM College, Maliankara—— Integrated M Sc Programme in Basic Sciences – Statistics (5 Years)

103) Sahodaran Ayyappan Smaraka SNDP Yogam College, Konni ——M Sc Geology

104) Cochin College, Cochin—— Master of Commerce and Management

105) Devaswom Board College, Thalayolaparambu——

Integrated MA Programme in Languages – English (5 Years)

106) D B Pampa College, Parumala ——M Sc Industrial Chemistry

107) PRDS College of Arts & Science Changanacherry——Master of Commerce and Management

108) Sree Sabareesha College, Murikkumvayal, Mundakkayam——BCom

109) Sree Sankara College, Kalady ——M Sc Statistics (Applied Algorithms, Statistical Techniques in Data Mining, Analysis of Multi-type data, Statistical Modelling, Non-Para metric statistics)

*Arts & Science College affiliated to Calicut University*

110) St. Joseph’s College (Autonomous), Devagiri——-1. BSc Mathematical Science,(2.) M.Sc Psychology

111) Farook College (Autonomous) Feroke——-1.Integrated M.Sc Geology (5Years),(2.)BSc Psychology (3 Years)

112) Providence Women’s College Malaparamba——- 1. Integrated MA International Relatons (5Years) ,(2.) BA HRM (3 Years)

113) MES Kalladi College, Mannarkkad——- 1. Integrated MSc Clinical Psychology (5Years),(2.)MSc Forensic Science (2 Years)

114) Sacred Heart College, Chalakkudy——- 1. MSc Integrated Psychology & Behavioral Science (5Years),(2.) MSc Zoology (Structure, Physioloy, Development and Classification of Animals)

115) St. Mary’s College, Sulthan Bathery——-M.A. Business Economics

116) WMO Arts and Science College, Muttil——-M.Sc Electronics- Robotics, Fibre Optic Instrumentation, Advanced Sensors, Bio Medical Engineering

117) MAMO College, Manassery——-BA Advertising Sales Management

118) Malabar Christian College, Calicut——- MA Econometrics and Statistics

119) Amal College of Advanced Studies, Nilambur——- BSc Mathematics & Physics (Double Main)

120) EMEA College of Arts and Science, Kondotty——- BSc Mathematics & Physics (Double Main)

121) Sullamusalam Science College, Areakode——-MSc Statistics – Applied Algorithms, Statistical Techniques in Data Mining, Analysis of Multi – type & Big Data, Statistical Modellng, Non-parametric statistics.

122) MES KEVEEYAM College Valancherry——-Integrated Botany with Computational Biology (5Years)

123) PSMO College, Thirurangadi——-MSc Applied Plant Science

124) MES Mampad College (Autonomous), Mampad——-Integrated MSc Biology (5 Year)

125) Mar Thoma College, Chungathara——- MSc Physics (Applied Mathematics, Positional Astronomy, Space Physics, Plasma Physics and Quantum Mechanics)

126) Mercy College Palakkad——- MSc Zoology (Insect Morphology, Inscet Ecology, Inscect Pathology, Storage Entomology, Commercial Entomology, General Acarology)

127) Prajyothi Niketan College, Pudukkad——-MSc Computer Science (Data Analysis)

128) Little Flower College Guruvayoor——- BA HR Management

129) Carmal College, Mala——- Integrated MA Sociology (5 Years)

130) St.Joseph’s College (Autonomous), Irinjalakkuda——- MSc Forensic Science

131) Christ College (Autonomous) Irinjalakkuda——- Integrated MSc in Geology (5 Years)

132) St. Thomas College (Autonomous), Thrissur——- MSc Integrated Psychology (5 Years)

133) Zamorin’s Guruvayurappan College——-MSc Physics (Mathematical & Computational Sciences, Bio Sciences, Quantum Concepts of Nanostructures, Nano Science & Molecular Structure)

134) Sreekrishna College, Guruvayoor——- MA Business Economics

135) St. Mary’s College, Thrissur——-MSc Biology-Life Sciences (Bio Matematics & Statistics, Bio – Physics, Computational Proteomics & Metabolomics, Computational Transcriptomics, advanced Programming Tools, Computer Aided Drug Design)

136) Vimala College (Autonomous)——-MSc Zoology (Structure, Physiology, Development and Classification of Animals)

137) KAHM Unity Womon’s College, Manjeri——-MSc Botany

138) MES Asmabi College, P. Vemballur——- MSc Physics (Mathematical & Computational Sciences, Bio-Sciences, Quantum Concept of Nano structures, Nano Science & Molecular Structure)

139) Sree Narayana College, Chelannur——- MSc Biology (Genetics, Bio Mechanics, Bio Medicine, Genomics, Green Biology)

140) Sree Kerala Varma College, Kanattukara, Thrissur——- MA Hindi

141) Sree Vivekananda College, Kunnamkulam——-BA HRM

142) Sree Narayana College, Alathur——- BSc Chemistry and Bio Chemistry (Double Main)

143) MPMMSN Trust College, Shornur——- MSc Geology (Remote Sensing and GIS: Aerial Photogrammetry and Photography, Cartography & Global Positioning System, Geographical Information System)

144) Sree Narayana College, Nattika——- Five Year Integrated MSc Programme in Statistics

145) Ambedkar College of Arts & Science, Wandoor——-MA Development Studies

*Arts & Science College Affiliated to Kannur University*

146) St. Pius X College, Rajapuram——-BSc Life Sciences (Zoology) & Computational Biology with Microbiology and Computer Science as Complementary Subjects

147) Nirmalagiri College, Nirmalagiri——-MSc Zoology (Structure, Physiology, Development and Classification of Animals)

148) Nehru Arts & Science Colelge, Kanhangad——-Integrated MSc in Computer Science with specialization in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (5 Years)

149) Sir Syed College, Taliparamba——-Bachelor of Multimedia & Communicaton

150) Mahatma Gandhi College, Iritty——-BSc Chemistry (Physics & Mathematics – Complementary)

151) Sree Narayana College, Thottada——-MSc Mathematics

(Multivariate Calculus & Mathematical Analysis, Modelling & Simulation, Financial Risk Managemet)

152) BEJA Model College of Arts and Science, Kasargode——-BA Social Sciences – Optional History

*Government Engineering Colleges*

153) College of Engineering, Trivandrum——-1. M.Tech in Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence) -(18 Seats),(2.) M. Arch In Environmental Design -(18 Seats)

154) Government Engineering College, Thrissur——-1. M.Tech in Mechanical Engineering

(Industrial Engineering and Management)–(18 Seats), (2.) M Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering (VLSI and Embedded Systems)–(18 Seats)

155) Government Engineering College, Palakkad——-M Tech in Mechanical Engineering (Robotics)–(18 Seats)

156) RIT Kottayam——-1. M Tech in Mechanical Engineering (Engineering Design)-(9 Seats),(2.) M Tech in Electrical and Electronics Engineering (Power Systems and Renewable Energy –(9 Seats)

157) Government Engineering College, Barton Hill, Thiruvananthapuram——-1. MTech (Power Electronics & Drives),(2.) B.Tech Computer Science and Engineering

158) Government Engineering College, Kannur——-M.Tech in Energy Management (Department of Mechanical Engineering)- -(18 Seats)

*Aided Engineering Colleges*

159) MA College of Engineering, Kothamangalam, Ernakulam——-B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering (Data Science) – 60 seats

160) TKM College of Engineering, Kollam——M Tech in Civil Engineering (Transportation Engineering – (18 Seats)

*UNIVERSITY OF KERALA*

1) MSc Chemistry with specialisation in renewable energy

2) MA Political Science (International Relations & Diplomacy)

3) MSc Physics (Specialisation in Space Physics)

*M.G. UNIVERSITY*

1) M.Tech-Nano Science and Technology

2) Integrated Master of Science

3) Integrated Master of Social Science

*UNIVERSITY OF CALICUT*

1) Integrated Masters level (MS) , Programme: MSc. Bio Science

2) Integrated MA Programme in Developmental Science.

3) MA Urdu

*KANNUR UNIVERSITY*

1) MSc Programme in Plant Science with Specialization in Ethnobotany

2) MSc in Computational Biology

3) MSc in Nano Science and Nano Technology

*SREE SANKARACHARYA UNIVERSITY OF SANSKRIT*

1) M.A Museology

*THUNCHATHEZHUTHACHAN MALAYALAM UNIVERSITY*

1) പരിഭാഷ – താരതമ്യപഠനം

*CUSAT*

1) 5 year Integrated MSc in Biological Sciences.

2) MSc Economics and Finance

3) MSc Computer Science with Data Science

*Summary*

166 Arts & Science Programmes in 152 Colleges;

12 Engineering Programmes in 8 Colleges;

19 Campus Programmes in 8 Universities including Agriculture Uty.

*Total 197 Programmes*